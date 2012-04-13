April 13 - Overview -- We are assigning our 'AA' issue-level rating to the City of Windsor's senior unsecured debenture due 2030. -- We are also affirming our 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating on the city. -- In part, the rating reflects our view of a very strong financial risk profile, as the city's low debt burden, robust liquidity, and healthy budgetary performance all show. -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the next two years, Windsor's financial risk profile will remain strong. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA' issue-level rating to the City of Windsor's senior unsecured debenture due 2030. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating on Windsor, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on the city reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the following strengths: -- Low debt burden. With no upcoming debt issuance and an amortizing debt structure, we expect Windsor's tax-supported debt to decline to 20%-25% of consolidated operating revenues by the end of 2013 (Standard & Poor's-projected), compared with 30% as at Dec. 31, 2010. While this level would be below-average for similarly rated peers, the city's large unfunded liabilities, particularly the postretirement benefits, which are considerably higher than those of domestic peers, somewhat encumber its profile; -- Robust liquidity. At fiscal year-end 2010 (Dec. 31), free cash and liquid assets represented about 964% of debt service. Also bolstering Windsor's liquidity is a C$100 million committed line of credit. Standard & Poor's expects that the city will maintain its strong liquidity in the next two years; and -- Healthy budgetary performance. In 2010, Windsor's operating balance modestly improved to about 11.1% of operating revenue, compared with 7.5% in 2009. The city's overall budgetary position, which includes capital revenues and expenditures, remained near-balance, which means that it is generating sufficient liquidity to fund a portion of its capital program. Windsor's after-capital spending deficit at fiscal year-end 2010 represented about 0.3% of total revenues. We expect the city's after-capital balances to remain positive or near-balanced in the near term. We believe the following factors constrain the ratings: -- A relatively weaker economy compared with that of similarly rated peers. Although the city's unemployment situation has improved in recent years, decreasing to 11.2% in 2011 from 13.0% in 2009, it still remains among the highest in Canada. Windsor continues to face repercussions from the economic slowdown, particularly in manufacturing (and especially within the auto sector), where its exposure is high compared with that of similarly rated peers. Even so, it has had some success with diversification initiatives. Sectors of focus include the renewable energy sector, health and life science, higher education, and tourism; and -- Somewhat limited budgetary flexibility. We believe that the city has made considerable strides in reducing its cost structure in the past two years (namely through its use of attrition of staff and outsourcing nonessential services). However, it might need to consider alternative strategies to address budgetary issues. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the next two years, Windsor's financial risk profile will remain strong. A positive rating action is likely during our two-year outlook horizon if the city can sustain a track record of improving budgetary performance and sustained improvement in the economy, as reflected by declining unemployment rates. Downward pressure on the outlook or ratings could result from budgetary performance deteriorating, or significant problems with the local economy. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Rating Assigned Windsor (City of) Senior debenture due 2030 AA Rating Affirmed Windsor (City of) Issuer credit rating AA/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.