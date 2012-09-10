Sept 10 - Fitch has assigned 'BBB' ratings to Brookfield Asset Management,
Inc.'s (BAM) CAD$425 million 4.54% Medium Term Notes due March 31, 2023. The
rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
including the partial redemption or repurchase of BAM's outstanding 8.95% Notes
due in 2014.
BAM's ratings are supported by its diversified business portfolio, principally
commercial real estate and power generation assets, which provide a stable
stream of earnings and cash flows.
Key Positive Rating Drivers
--Diversified and stable revenue sources from a global investment portfolio;
--Underlying commercial real estate and power generation assets are individually
cash flow producing enhancing liquidity;
--Enhanced financial flexibility from holding company structure with key
subsidiaries and publicly-listed investments.
Key Negative Rating Drivers
--Structural subordination of BAM's cash flows to debt at the project level or
subsidiary debt;
--High degree of leverage at the operating entities. BAM's real estate and power
assets are largely encumbered at the project level;
--Opportunistic value oriented investment strategy can alter the risk profile.
BAM recently announced a corporate restructuring which will consolidate almost
all of BAM's real estate assets into a new entity, Brookfield Property Partners
(BPP). BPP will be publicly traded with BAM owning the vast majority of its
outstanding shares. Fitch expects BAM to gradually monetize its interest in BPP
following a similar restructuring of BAM's power generation assets into a
majority owned subsidiary, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. Following the
creation of BPP, BAM has largely completed its evolution into a holding company.
The holding company structure, with its primary assets held in several
majority-owned publicly listed companies, enhances BAM's financial flexibility
in managing the capital structures of its operating subsidiaries, but also
subordinates its cash flow which will now be primarily derived from dividends
and distributions. BAM also receives management fees based on asset valuations
of its core operating subsidiaries which Fitch considers a stable source of
income as well as performance-based incentive distributions.
As a holding company with a portfolio of investments, rather than an operating
company, Fitch analyzes cash flows that directly accrue to BAM in the form of
dividends, distributions, and asset management fees against parent level debt
currently around CAD$4.5 billion. The resulting Adjusted Parent Only Cash Flow
produces a debt service coverage measure of approximately 4.5x in Fitch's
models. The creation of BPP does not materially alter cash flow and Fitch
expects coverage measures to remain relatively stable over the intermediate
term.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action
Positive: No positive rating actions are currently foreseen
Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A change in the risk profile of BAM's real estate and power assets which are
generally considered to be of very quality;
--A large debt financed acquisition.