Overview
-- Residential Capital has announced a one-month extension to maturity
dates for two senior credit facilities.
-- We are maintaining the CreditWatch with negative implications on
Residential Capital.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by mid May.
Rating Action
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its issuer
credit and issue-level ratings on Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) on
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed Nov. 10,
2011.
Rationale
Today, ResCap announced a one-month extension to the maturity dates of two
senior credit facilities provided by its parent, Ally Financial. The original
maturity date for these facilities was April 13. The CreditWatch on ResCap was
based in part on our view that the company might not have access to sufficient
liquidity to cover obligations under the maturing facilities, along with
uncertainties associated with the potential for ResCap's parent to extend the
facilities or provide some other form of support. The facilities are now due
on May 14. (An unsecured, and undrawn, component of one of the facilities was
not subject to the maturity extension.)
In February, we lowered our issuer credit rating on ResCap to 'CC' while
maintaining the ratings on CreditWatch negative, reflecting our expectation of
limited, if any, future support for ResCap from Ally. ResCap's failure to meet
its obligations under the maturing facilities could trigger bankruptcy. Under
our criteria, a company rated 'CC' is "highly vulnerable."
While Ally has provided support to ResCap at various times in the past, recent
statements by Ally management have not provided a basis for expectations of
future support.
ResCap was a large originator and seller of mortgages during the housing
bubble and has remained one of the top originators and servicers in the
country. It has faced enormous scrutiny and legal risk over its servicing
practices and past originations, and the company has made some progress over
many months to ameliorate these legacy issues. For instance, on Feb. 9, 2012,
it announced a settlement with the federal government and state attorneys
general to resolve allegations of poor servicing and foreclosure practices.
This was part of a $25 billion settlement with the five largest servicers in
the U.S. ResCap had largely reserved for the costs associated with settlement
as of the end of 2011.
Still, we believe that substantial risk remains regarding ResCap's legacy
mortgage business. Specifically, risks arise from ongoing government
investigations of activities of mortgage originators such as ResCap, as well
as claims by several monoline insurance companies and investors--including the
Federal Housing Finance Agency-who are trying to force ResCap to repurchase a
portion of the troubled mortgages that it originated and sold mainly between
2004-2007. They have alleged ResCap misrepresented the underwriting on some of
the mortgages it originated and sold.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by mid May, reflecting the revised
maturities of ResCap's senior credit facilities. If Ally extends further
support to ResCap, we will reassess the issuer- and issue-level ratings,
dependent on the nature of that support.
Ratings List
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative
Residential Capital LLC
Counterparty Credit Rating CC/Watch Neg/C
Senior Unsecured C/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 6
Junior Subordinated C/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 6
GMAC Financiera S.A. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R.
Senior Unsecured mxCC/Watch Neg
