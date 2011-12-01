OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on 18 U.S. cash flow CDO classes of notes and two nontraditional asset securitization classes of notes insured by Assured Guaranty Corp. -- Additionally, we downgraded seven U.S. CDOs of trust custody receipts that are directly dependent on our rating on Assured and one class of notes from a U.S. synthetic CDO for which Assured Guaranty is the GIC provider. -- The downgrades follow our downgrade of Assured Guaranty and its operating companies to 'AA-' -- We removed all 28 ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 28 classes of notes from 11 U.S. cash flow collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), two nontraditional asset securitizations, seven CDOs of trust custody receipts, and one synthetic CDO following the downgrade of the long-term rating on Assured Guaranty (see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable," published Nov. 30, 2011; see list). Today's downgrades reflect the downgrade of Assured Guaranty. We base our ratings on the cash flow CDO and nontraditional asset classes, in part, on the financial guarantee Assured Guaranty provides. Our ratings on the CDOs of trust custody receipts are also dependent on our rating on Assured Guaranty. We also lowered our rating on the synthetic CDO class because Assured Guaranty provides a guaranteed investment contract for these issues (Assured Guaranty is the GIC provider). Our criteria states that the credit rating on a synthetic CDO tranche is the lower of the rating on the GIC provider or the rating representing the risk of the underlying reference portfolio, collateral, and counterparties to the transaction. For insured classes of notes, our rating is generally the higher of the rating on the insurer or the SPUR for the tranche. A SPUR is our opinion of the stand-alone creditworthiness of an obligation--that is, the capacity to pay debt service on a debt issue in accordance with its terms--without considering an otherwise applicable bond insurance policy. While we lowered 27 of the ratings to 'AA- (sf)' to match the rating on Assured, we lowered the rating on class A-2 from Field Point III Ltd., a U.S. cash flow CDO, to match its natural rating of 'AA', which is higher than Assured's rating. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And Credit Ratings, published Aug. 24, 2009. -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOS, published Aug. 25, 2004. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Assured Guaranty Ltd. Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable, published Nov. 30, 2011 DOWNGRADES U.S. cash flow CDOs ALESCO Preferred Funding VII Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1A AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Attentus CDO II Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Attentus CDO III Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1B AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Centurion CDO IV Ltd. Rating Class To From A AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Field Point I Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg A-2 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Field Point III Ltd. Rating Class To From A-2 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg B-1 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Field Point IV Ltd. Rating Class To From B-1 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Kingsland II Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1a AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg A-1b AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg NewStar Credit Opportunities Funding II Ltd. Rating Class To From A-2R AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg A-2T AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Northwestern Investment Management Co. CBO I Fund Ltd. Rating Class To From A AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Stony Hill CDO III (Cayman) Ltd. Rating Class To From A Ins 02 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg A Ins 03 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg A Ins 04-1 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg A Ins 04-2 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg U.S. Synthetic CDOs ARMR 2007-1 Ltd. Rating Class To From Notes AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg U.S. CDOs Other Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Alesco XI TRUPS TCR series ALESCO 11X AIBF Rating Class To From Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Attentus I TRUPS TCR SERIES ATTENTUS 1X A1 Rating Class To From Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Taberna VI TRUPS TCR series TABERNA 6X A1BF Rating Class To From Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Taberna VIII TRUPS TCR series TABERNA 8 X A1A Rating Class To From Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Trapeza X TRUPS TCR SERIES TRAPEZA 10X A1) Rating Class To From Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Trapeza XI TRUPS TCR SERIES TRAPEZA 11X A1 Rating Class To From Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Taberna II TRUPS TCR SERIES TABERNA 2A A1B Rating Class To From Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Non-Traditional Transactions Airspeed Ltd. Series 2007-1 Rating Class To From G-2 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) US$92.415 mil insured custody receipt related to Airspeed Ltd. class G-1 notes series 2007-1 Rating Class To From Ins Cust AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg