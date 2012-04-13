Overview
-- U.S.-based technical and logistics services provider IAP Worldwide has
not finalized the refinancing of its first-lien credit facility that matures
at the end of 2012 or its second-lien facility which matures in 2013.
-- We believe this increases the possibility for a selective default as
defined by our criteria; however, a refinancing that satisfies IAP's original
obligations is still a possibility.
-- We are lowering our ratings on IAP, including the corporate credit
rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+', and revising the CreditWatch implications to
developing from negative.
Rating Action
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Cape Canaveral, Fla.-based IAP Worldwide Services Inc., including the
corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. At the same time, the ratings
remain on CreditWatch but with revised implications, to developing from
negative.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect our view that the risk of a selective default has
increased because IAP has not yet refinanced its credit facilities, which
include a first-lien facility due at the end of the year and a second-lien
term loan due in mid-2013. We believe the risk of an exchange at less than the
promised amount for the company's debt instruments--tantamount to a default
under our criteria--has increased. However, the revision of the CreditWatch
implications to developing from negative recognizes the potential for an
upgrade if a refinancing results in adequate compensation to lenders and we do
not deem the transaction to be a distressed exchange.
As a result of the upcoming maturities, we assess liquidity as "weak"
according to our criteria despite decent cash balances (more than $60 million
at year-end). We consider the company's financial risk profile to be "highly
leveraged" in part because we believe IAP's owner, Cerberus Capital Management
L.P., could pursue very aggressive financial policies.
The ratings on IAP also reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile,
marked by revenue concentration from large contracts and the less-predictable
nature of contingency operations. Although the company has a good rebid record
on contracts and low fixed capital requirements, we believe its EBITDA margin
will remain thin at less than 10%. We believe the company's margins are
consistent with a highly competitive market for its services. We believe
potential cuts in federal defense spending, given current deficit-reduction
efforts, present risks to demand for IAP's services over time.
Liquidity
We view IAP's liquidity as "weak." The company's first-lien term loan has more
than $330 million outstanding and is due at the end of 2012. Its $34 million
revolving credit facility is also set to expire at the end of the year. The
company's second-lien term loan (more than $130 million outstanding) is due in
2013. Barring a refinancing, the company would have a significant shortfall in
projected uses of funds relative to sources of funds for 2012.
Recovery analysis
Our ratings on the company's first-lien term loan and revolving credit
facility, both 'CCC' (the same as the corporate credit rating), are on
CreditWatch with developing implications. The recovery ratings on this debt
are both '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful
(50%-70%) recovery of principal in a payment default scenario.
Our 'CC' rating (two notches below the corporate credit rating) on the
second-lien term loan is also on CreditWatch with developing implications. The
recovery rating on this term loan is '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0-10%) recovery. We plan to update our recovery report once we
resolve the CreditWatch.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch as soon as we have adequate details. The
CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a downgrade if the company
completes a refinancing that we believe does not fulfill the originally
promised obligations or qualifies as a distressed exchange under our criteria.
On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if the company addresses its
upcoming debt maturities in a manner that fulfills the originally promised
obligations. We believe the corporate credit rating would likely be either
'CCC+' or 'B-' following a refinancing and would largely depend on our
assessment of the company's operating prospects and the new capital
structure--including the new maturity date of its credit facilities and
covenant headroom.
