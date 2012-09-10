Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Amgen Inc.'s (Amgen)
proposed issuance of euro notes due 2019 and sterling notes due
2029. Proceeds of the new debt are expected to be used for general corporate
purposes, including repayment of outstanding indebtedness. See the full list of
Amgen's ratings at the end of this release.
Amgen is in the midst of completing activities under a new financial policy,
originally announced in April 2011, directed at returning a significant portion
of profit to equity holders via the initiation of a new dividend and aggressive
share repurchasing. Amgen's management stated a target payout ratio of more than
60%, which does not deviate significantly from prior payouts made solely through
share repurchases. However, Fitch anticipates that the payout target will be far
exceeded over the intermediate term from expected increases to the dividend and
aggressive share repurchasing activity.
Funding for the financial strategy over the ratings horizon will primarily be
derived from new debt issuances, as domestic cash is utilized to conduct the
expected shareholder-friendly actions, according to Fitch. Resulting leverage
from the incremental debt in 2011 and 2012 is anticipated to push adjusted debt
leverage to around 3.5x at the end of 2012. The next significant debt maturity
is $2.5 billion of unsecured convertible notes due in February 2013. Fitch sees
some relief to the credit profile longer-term, as leverage improves to 3.0x by
2014 mainly from strengthening profitability. Leverage that falls outside of
this expectation over the long term could prompt further negative rating action.
While debt leverage is more reflective of a lower rating category, Amgen's
credit profile is supported by very strong liquidity. Liquidity at the end of
the second quarter of 2012 (2Q'12) is provided by solid free cash flow
generation, around $2.5 billion of unused revolver capacity, and $22.5 billion
of cash and marketable securities, of which the vast majority is domiciled
internationally. Free cash flow for the latest 12-month (LTM) period at the end
of 2Q'12 was $4.2 billion, representing a margin of 25.4%. Fitch still
anticipates cash flow generation to remain indicative of a higher-rated rated
entity despite stresses from a rapidly growing dividend stream and higher
interest payments in the intermediate term. Fitch expects free cash flow margin
to fall to a run rate hovering around 20% in 2012-2014 (excluding legal
settlements), down from a minimum of 35% since 2008.
Fitch recognizes Amgen's strong profitability, indicated by EBITDA and EBITDAR
margins of 37.4% and 38.2%, respectively, for the LTM period at the end of
2Q'12, despite incremental promotional spending for newer therapies Prolia and
Xgeva. Fitch expects meaningful margin expansion from respective EBITDA and
EBITDAR margins of 36.7% and 37.5% in 2011 due to operational leverage over the
rating horizon. Fitch views improving profitability (EBITDA and EBITDAR) as the
main driver of leverage improvement over the long term.
The key factor for driving sales growth over the ratings horizon is Amgen's
ability to successfully commercialize Prolia and Xgeva in order to counter the
potential loss of patent protection for key drug products. Prolia and Xgeva
generated sales of $340 million and $568 million, respectively, for the LTM
period at the end of 2Q'12.
Uptake of the new medicines as well as demand increases for Nplate, Vectibix,
and Sensipar fully offset the negative demand pressures on the maturing product
portfolio from brand-name and biosimilar competition, and government
reimbursement changes, resulting in a 7.0% rise in total revenues for the LTM
period at the end of 2Q'12. Fitch sees the continued benefits of Prolia and
Xgeva supporting moderate sales increases through 2013.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action
An upgrade is not expected at this time given the increasingly aggressive
shareholder-friendlypolicy at the company, leading to a drain of U.S. cash and
resulting in a significant increase in
leverage.
Fitch is highly concerned that the company is promising heavy returns to
shareholders as the company contends with demand pressures placed on the
company's maturing drug portfolio from biosimilar drugs in Europe (and
inevitably in the U.S.) as well as government and third-party reimbursement
changes. Moreover, the company is highly reliant on the market success of the
promising new therapies, Prolia and Xgeva. There is little flexibility in the
rating for shareholder returns beyond that contemplated in the financial plan.
Gross debt leverage exceeding 3x after 2014 would place negative pressure on the
rating.
Fitch's current ratings on Amgen are as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';
--Bank loan 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.