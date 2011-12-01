SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it removed its 'BB-' issue rating on VeriFone Systems Inc.'s existing $316 million unsecured convertible notes, of which $277
million is outstanding, from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative
implications on Nov. 15, 2011. The unsecured convertible notes are expected to
be repaid in June 2012 as part of the company's proposed $1.7 billion
refinancing and acquisition of Point International.
The 'BB-' corporate credit rating on VeriFone remains unchanged. (For the
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on
VeriFone, published Nov. 15, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal. For the recovery analysis, see the recovery report on VeriFone, to be
published separately.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global High-Tech Issuers, Strongest To Weakest, Oct. 5, 2011
-- Strong Connections Or Weak Links: High-Tech Manufacturers Benefit From
An Extensive Supply Chain, Oct. 4, 2011
-- Credit FAQ: IT Spending Gives The Global High-Tech Recovery A Boost,
July 26, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
VeriFone Systems Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch
To From
VeriFone Systems Inc.
Unsecured convertible nts BB- BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Andrew Chang, San Francisco (1) 415-371-5043;
andrew_chang@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: John Moore, New York 212 438-2140;
john_moore@standardandpoors.com
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model,
software or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced or distributed
in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without
the prior written permission of S&P. The Content shall not be used for any
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P, its affiliates, and any third-party
providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or
agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness,
timeliness or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for
any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, for the results obtained
from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data
input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES
DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED
TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR
USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S
FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY
SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable
to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory,
punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees,
or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits
and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the Content even
if advised of the possibility of such damages.
Credit-related analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are
statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of
fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make
any investment decisions. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user,
its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment and
other business decisions. S&P's opinions and analyses do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment
advisor. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be
reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due
diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other
in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain non-public
information received in connection with each analytical process.
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain credit-related
analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from
obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses.
S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites,
www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and
www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through
other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors.
Additional information about our ratings fees is available
at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees.
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned.
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com.
Copyright (c) 2011, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC,
a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.
EOTMARKER
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[log off] [home page]
Î Reuters Limited 2011 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1)
<< back
Transmission history : 1 alert filed
Time USN User Headline
01/12/2011 17:42:49 WNA4939 WE SCRIPT S&P REMOVES VERIFONE 'BB-' UNSECD COVERT
NTS RTG OFF WATCH