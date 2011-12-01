(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) -- Although we see inherent challenges associated with the business environment in Guatemala, we expect that EEGSA will maintain strong cash flow generation that will allow the company to fund all its operating and capital investment needs. -- We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Guatemala-based electricity distribution company EEGSA. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EEGSA will continue with prudent debt management and a moderating financial policy. MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Guatemala-based electricity distribution company Empresa Electrica [EEGSA.UL] de Guatemala S.A. (EEGSA). The outlook remained stable. The rating reflects our opinion that there is a moderate likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Republic of Guatemala (foreign currency: BB/Negative/B; local currency: BB+/Negative/B) to EEGSA in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we base this opinion on our assessment of EEGSA's important role as the largest electricity distribution company in Guatemala, and its limited link with the government given the latter's 14% ownership stake in the company. Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM; not rated), a water and electric utility and telecom operating group based in Colombia, holds an 80.9% ownership stake in EEGSA. We assess EEGSA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb-'. The SACP reflects the challenges inherent to doing business in Guatamala, the discretionary role of Comision Nacional de Energia Electrica (CNNE, the National Electric Energy Commission) in setting the Value Added for Distribution (VAD), and the Guatemalan power sector's dependence on a developing economy that is especially vulnerable in times of economic stress. The current economic conditions in the country also limit the company's business profile. In our view, Guatemala's existing grid capacity, reaching only 67% of the country's total population and requiring government concessions in order to cover all its occupied territory, constrains EEGSA's expansion. The SACP also considers EEGSA's strong competitive position as the largest electricity distribution company in Guatemala, and its stable cash flow generation. And it considers the company's prudent debt management, its low leverage, and our expectation that its key financial metrics will remain adequate under our base-case scenario. "We have designated EEGSA's business risk profile as fair, based on our assessment of Guatemala's weak and developing institutional and regulatory frameworks," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carolina Duran. "These challenge the country's business conditions and the electric sector's growth." We also base our business profile assessment on EEGSA's competitive position as the largest electricity distribution company in Guatemala, coupled with stagnating prospects for power consumption in Guatemala, with growth averaging less than 3% annually. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite the weak and developing institutional and regulatory frameworks that challenge Guatemala's business environment and the growth prospects of its electric sector, EEGSA will maintain its current financial risk profile. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))