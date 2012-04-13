April 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following ratings for YPF S.A. : -- Local currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'; -- USD100 million notes due 2028 to 'B'; Recovery Rating to 'RR4' from 'B+/RR3'; -- National scale rating to 'AA+(arg)' from 'AAA(arg)'; -- Class III notes for USD50 million to 'AA+(arg)' from 'AAA (arg)'; -- Class V notes for ARP100 million to 'AA+(arg)' from 'AAA (arg)'; -- Two bond programs for USD1 billion each to 'AA+(arg)' from 'AAA(arg)';' The 'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects in the event of default. The Rating Outlook for these ratings has been revised to Negative from Stable. In conjunction with these rating actions Fitch has affirmed YPF's foreign currency (FC) IDR at 'B', Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed YPF's equity rating at Level 1(arg). The rating downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect the increased government intervention towards YPF. In the last few weeks the Provinces of Neuquen, Santa Cruz, Rio Negro and Salta have announced the withdrawal of concessions from YPF, in addition to several other concession that were withdrawn during the last months. These actions highlight a higher risk business profile for YPF. Fitch acknowledges that the company has not been formally informed of many of these concessions' withdrawals. The recent publicly announced concession withdrawals represent approximately 4.8% of YPF's oil and gas production in 2011. These are in addition to concession areas withdrawn in the first quarter of 2012, which represented 2.8% of the company's current production. The Negative Outlook of the LC IDR and national scale IDR, reflect the potential for increased government intervention in YPF. This could take the form of further concession withdrawals or eventual nationalization. These events would most likely trigger the review of all of YPF's ratings. The Stable Outlook of the FC IDR reflects that YPF's FC IDR has already been moved to the same level as the sovereign rating, which already addresses a relevant degree of government interference. YPF maintains an adequate business profile as Argentina's dominant integrated oil company along with good credit ratios. Key credit concerns center on YPF's weak upstream operating measures, a debt profile concentrated on the short term and exposure to government's interference risk. As of December 2011, YPF's cash position was USD339 million which compares to USD1.9 billion of short-term debt. YPF is controlled by Repsol YPF which is rated 'BBB' by Fitch. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies', Aug. 5, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies