Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AApi'
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Interinsurance Exchange
of the Automobile Club (Auto Club) and its subsidiaries, which include
Automobile Club Inter-Insurance Exchange and its subsidiaries Auto Club Family
Insurance Co. and Auto Club Insurance Co. of Florida. The companies are
members of Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group and participate in an
interaffiliate pool, so we rate them as a group.
Rationale
The ratings reflect the pooling members' very strong capitalization, strong
operating results and liquidity, and market-leading position in the California
private-passenger automobile market. Relatively high geographic concentration,
focused product offerings, and relatively high allocation to equity in the
investment portfolio partially offset these positive factors. In 2011, the
group achieved a five-year average combined ratio and return on revenues of
98% and 16%, respectively.
Auto Club, Automobile Club Interinsurance Exchange, and its subsidiaries
(unrated Auto Club Casualty Co., Auto Club Indemnity Co., Auto Club Insurance
Co. of Florida, and AAA Texas County Mutual Insurance Co.) operate under an
intercompany pooling agreement. Auto Club is a reciprocal insurer with 92% of
the group's total net premiums earned in 2011. It offers personal insurance
products primarily to members of the Automobile Club of Southern California,
which is a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation.
Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Automobile Club Inter-Insurance Exchange (Unsolicited Ratings)
Auto Club Family Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AApi/--/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AApi/--/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)