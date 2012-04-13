April 13 - Overview -- Tyco International Ltd. has filed an SEC registration statement for ADT Corp., its North American residential security business that it intends to spin off, and has outlined a preliminary capital structure for that entity. -- Our 'A-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured issue ratings on Tyco and its wholly owned finance subsidiary, Tyco International Finance S.A., remain on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- At the same time, we are affirming the 'A-2' short-term and commercial paper ratings and removing them from CreditWatch because we believe that a downgrade of more than two notches, while possible, is now unlikely. -- We expect to further update the CreditWatch when Tyco discloses its post-separation capital structure and allocation of contingent liabilities. The ratings may remain on CreditWatch until the separation becomes effective. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained the CreditWatch listing, with negative implications, of its 'A-' long-term corporate credit ratings and unsecured debt ratings on Switzerland-based Tyco International Ltd. and Tyco subsidiary Tyco International Finance S.A. (TIFSA). We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch on Sept. 19, 2011, following the company's announcement that it plans to spin off two of its segments and form three stand-alone public companies. At the same time, we are affirming the 'A-2' short-term and commercial paper ratings and removing them from CreditWatch. Rationale Tyco has filed SEC registration statements for a debt issuance by its ADT North American residential security business (ADT Corp). Although it has not yet finalized the capital structure of ADT, Tyco has outlined a preliminary balance sheet for ADT post-separation, whereby the company would have $2.5 billion of funded debt and $300 million of cash. At this stage, it remains unclear how much of the proceeds from ADT's planned debt issuance Tyco will use to reduce its existing $4.2 billion of current funded debt. Tyco's future debt and adjusted leverage also remain unknown. Still, we believe that, post-separation, Tyco likely will have a credit profile that would support a long-term corporate credit rating of 'BBB' or higher and, therefore, are affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating. We based this assumption on Tyco's preliminary indications of debt levels for the two spin-off companies, ADT and Flow Control; on management's previous statements regarding its intended target credit profile for Tyco; and on our preliminary view of Tyco business risk profile post-separation. Whether the combination of the business and financial profiles will support the existing 'A-' rating remains uncertain. We need to clarify several important rating considerations before we can conclude our review for the long-term corporate credit and issue ratings. These factors include: -- The business growth strategies for Tyco's remaining commercial security and fire safety business and expected acquisition activity; -- Post-separation financial profile and policies, including funded debt, exposure to off-balance-sheet and contingent liabilities, liquidity, and shareholder return objectives; and -- Our assessment of the level of structural subordination for Tyco's and TIFSA's debt obligations. Based on our preliminary assessment, we expect that Tyco's business risk profile after the separation would be somewhat weaker than that of the consolidated entity, but we expect that it would remain "strong." With its reduced diversity, the remaining company will have greater exposure to economic, competitive, and technological trends affecting the commercial security and fire protection markets and to commercial construction cycles and markets. Commercial security and fire protection are fragmented and competitive industries. Tyco competes both with a few other global security and fire protection service providers, which sometimes have more extensive building management and integration capabilities, and with a multitude of smaller regional or local players. Factors such as technological advances in security systems on the product side of the business, price competition from a broad range of contractors on the installation side, and trends in attrition and renewal rates of monitoring and service contracts on the service side can affect performance. Still, the business will retain a strong market position as the global leader in its industry, with an estimated global market share in the low teens. It will continue to benefit from a balanced global footprint with good exposure to faster-growing emerging markets and, within its commercial markets, from broad customer diversity spanned across the retail, industrial, institutional, and energy sectors. Its portfolio of product, installation, and service capabilities will be among the most comprehensive in the industry, and Tyco will continue to derive a significant proportion of its revenues (about 45%) from relatively stable service contracts. This should help temper the cyclicality of the product and installation businesses. Tyco's EBITDA margins, in the low- to mid-teens, would be average for the capital goods sector and similar to margins of other participants in the security and safety industry or certain large industrial companies (United Technologies Corp.'s fire and security division, Stanley Black & Decker, Ingersoll-Rand PLC). Tyco's remaining operations will be less capital-intensive than the consolidated business, but potentially still somewhat more than its peers. Factors that will affect profitability going forward will include cost efficiency measures, trends in raw material and labor costs, and the intensity of price competition for the company's products and services. CreditWatch The negative implications on the CreditWatch listing reflect our opinion that following the separation, the remaining entity might not have a business risk profile and capital structure that can support the existing 'A-' rating. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch after evaluating the full impact of the proposed separation transaction, including financing details, and management's financial policies and capital structure. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Long-Term Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Tyco International Ltd. Corporate credit rating A-/Watch Neg Tyco International Finance S.A. Corporate credit rating A-/Watch Neg/-- Senior unsecured A-/Watch Neg Short-Term Ratings Affirmed, Off Watch To From Tyco International Finance S.A. Commercial paper A-2 A-2/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 