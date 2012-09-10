(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSH Nordbank AG's (HSH) Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on
the Long-term IDRs is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded HSH's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' and placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The affirmation of HSH's IDRs is based on Fitch's view that there continues to
be an extremely high probability of support from its owners, which is reflected
in the Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-'. The Free
Hanseatic City of Hamburg and the State of Schleswig-Holstein directly and
indirectly hold 85.4% of HSH's shares. The high level of support is based on
Fitch's view of HSH's strategic importance for both federal states and the
regional economies as well as its high share of guaranteed funding and funding
through German savings banks.
The IDRs, SRF and the rating of the grandfathered debt are sensitive to any
change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the Free Hanseatic City of
Hamburg and the State of Schleswig-Holstein, underpinned by the stability of the
German solidarity system linking its creditworthiness to that of the Federal
Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable). They are also sensitive to any change in
Fitch's view of the currently high propensity of both states to support their
Landesbank.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
The downgrade of HSH's VR to 'b+' reflects the further deterioration in the
bank's asset quality, its predominant weakness. HSH's significant exposure to
the shipping industry, which is currently in the midst of a deep crisis, strains
the bank's risk profile. In H112, the NPL ratio increased to a very high 16.3%,
which is significantly higher than its domestic and international peers. Fitch
notes that credit risks are mitigated by a second-loss guarantee facility of
EUR7bn, applying to defaults on debt instruments exceeding a first-loss piece of
EUR3.2bn. The first-loss piece is borne by the bank, as are any losses sustained
beyond the second-loss facility level.
At the same time, HSH's capitalisation is weakening and Fitch's core capital
ratio dropped to 7.8% at end-June 2012 from 8.8% at end-2011 as a result of the
bank's rising risk weighted assets (RWA). HSH's regulatory Tier 1 Capital ratio
stood at a still adequate 12.7% including the bank's hybrid capital instruments
(Common Equity Ratio at 10.0%).
However, in H112 RWA increased substantially to EUR60.7bn from EUR45.9bn at
end-2011, due to the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro and
deteriorating risk parameters (PD, LGD and EL) in light of the crisis in the
shipping industry. In addition, HSH reduced the guarantee facility over 2011
from EUR10bn, which also had a negative effect on the bank's risk parameters and
consequently the bank's RWA. In Fitch's view, the reduction of the guarantee
facility is now looking overly optimistic with the benefit of hindsight. Fitch
views HSH's capitalisation as modest given the high probability for a further
significant increase in the bank's RWA.
HSH's performance in 2011 and H112 has been modest due to low interest margins,
vulnerability to capital market volatility and a still high fixed cost base,
which includes the fee for the second-loss guarantee.
HSH's liquidity and funding profile is adequate. The dependence on wholesale
funding is significant, but this is mitigated by the bank's ongoing deleveraging
process and access to the German savings banks' excess liquidity, which has
proved to be a stable source of funding through the financial crisis.
The VR is sensitive to a further deterioration of HSH's asset quality, which
Fitch considers highly likely given the ongoing shipping crisis. The agency does
not expect a turnaround in this industry before end-2013. Consequently, given
the further deterioration of risk parameters accompanied by a deterioration of
capitalisation, Fitch views a further downgrade of the VR as highly likely if
the bank fails to demonstrate improvement in capitalisation by the end of 2012.
This is reflected by the RWN on the VR.
Upside potential for HSH's VR would arise if the bank substantially improved its
loss absorption capacity by strengthening core earnings in conjunction with a
reduction of its high cost base, which Fitch does not expect in the short to
medium term.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
HSH's subordinated debt instruments are rated three notches below its IDR. One
notch captures the subordination and two notches reflect Fitch's opinion that
there is still modest incremental non-performance risk relative to the
unsubordinated obligations of the issuer.
While Fitch believes the likelihood of support to still be high, there is a
small possibility that HSH's owners may somehow be prevented from supporting
subordinated debt, for example by the European Commission (EC). There is some
uncertainty about how any future EC state aid approval process would play out
should any extraordinary support from the HSH's state owners be required again.
Under Fitch's criteria, non-performance can arise for contractual reasons or by
way of a distressed debt exchange.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-', placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor ' affirmed at 'A-'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-' / 'F1'
State-guaranteed / grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA' / 'F1+'
State-guaranteed / grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAA emr'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A- emr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed 'BBB-''
