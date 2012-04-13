April 13 - The number of global fallen angels for 2012 is 11 as of April 9--one more than the previous reporting period, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Fallen Angels In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Total Rises Slightly." We define fallen angels as issuers Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded to speculative grade from investment grade. "Four of these are based in Portugal, including the sovereign itself," said head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research Diane Vazza. "The number of potential fallen angels rose for the second consecutive month to 42, which indicates that we may see a further increase in fallen angels." The fallen angel count through April 9, 2012, is five less than the total for the same period in 2011. The 42 potential fallen angels have $161.4 (EUR123.4) billion in rated debt. Potential fallen angels are issuers rated 'BBB-' with either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 11 fallen angels accounted for $181.7 (EUR138.8) billion in rated debt. "We added four entities to the potential fallen angels list and removed another three," said Ms. Vazza. All additions are based in the U.S. or Europe. By region, Europe has the most potential fallen angels, with 19 as of April 9, 2012. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.