Overview -- Las Vegas-based gaming operator Station Casinos' subsidiaries NP Opco LLC (Opco) and Station GVR Acquisition LLC (GVR) plan to issue a new $775 million senior secured credit facility to refinance existing debt. -- We are assigning the credit facility our preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating, with a preliminary recovery rating of '2', and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will remain at a level in line with the rating over the intermediate term and that Station will use moderate levels of free cash flow to repay debt over the next several years. Rating Action On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to Station Casinos LLC (Station) subsidiaries NP Opco LLC (Opco) and Station GVR Acquisition LLC's (GVR) proposed $775 million senior secured credit facility. We also assigned this debt our preliminary recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Our preliminary ratings are subject to our review of final documentation. The proposed facility consists of a $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $575 million senior secured term loan due 2019. The company expects to use proceeds from the issuance to repay its existing credit facilities at Opco and GVR. As part of the proposed transaction Station plans to merge GVR into Opco. However, until regulatory approvals are granted, GVR and Opco will be co-borrowers under the proposed credit agreement. In addition, Station recently received approximately $194 million as partial repayment of advances it made to the Federal Indians of Graton Rancheria. Station estimates that after-tax proceeds of approximately $154 million will be used to reduce the principal amount outstanding under the company's Opco credit facility and approximately $30 million will be used to repay the B-1 tranche of Station's Propco credit facility. The lower debt balances result in improved recovery prospects for Opco's term loan and Station's Propco secured credit facilities. Consequently, we are revising our recovery rating on the existing Opco term loan to '1' from '2', and raising our issue-level rating to 'BB-' (two notches above the corporate credit rating) from 'B+'. Similarly, we are revising our recovery rating on Station's Propco senior secured debt to '2' from '3', and raising our issue-level rating to 'B+' (once notch above the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on Station. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Station's business risk profile as "weak" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. We incorporate the credit quality of the consolidated Station Casinos LLC portfolio of properties and assets into our rating despite the fact that different operating subsidiaries secure different pieces of the capital structure. Given our perception of the strategic relationships between these entities and their common management and ownership, we expect management will make decisions regarding operating and financial strategies with a view toward the collective group of companies. We believe that if a payment default were to occur on Station's credit facilities or notes (the Propco debt) or at one of its subsidiaries, including NP Opco LLC (Opco) or Station GVR Acquisition LLC (GVR), management would consider alternatives regarding the capital structure of the consolidated group, which would likely include a comprehensive restructuring or a bankruptcy filing. Our assessment of Station's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflects our expectations that Station's consolidated debt to EBITDA will remain above 6x through 2013. Despite the high leverage, however, we expect Station's consolidated EBITDA coverage of interest will remain above 2x, solid for the rating, as the company benefits from favorable interest rates on a portion of its capital structure. In addition, while there are substantial restrictions in the credit agreement which require a major portion of free cash flow be used for debt repayment, in our view, ownership has historically demonstrated an aggressive financial policy, illustrated by its 2007 management buyout of the company. The rating also reflects our assessment of Station's business risk profile as "weak," given its limited diversity due to its concentration in the competitive Las Vegas locals market and the volatility in that market during the recent economic recession. Somewhat offsetting these factors is Station's leadership in its market, which gains support from a portfolio with several high-quality properties; relatively high barriers to entry, given regulation that restricts the supply of new competition; the fact that Station controls most sites that would be available for new development; and management's experience operating in the market. Additionally, we view Station's management contracts with Native American casinos as a positive as it helps diversify its revenue stream. Our rating incorporates an expectation that Station's revenue will grow in the mid-single-digit area in 2012 and EBITDA will increase in the high-single digits, driven by market share gains, gradual growth in the locals market, and increases in management fee revenues. We believe that some gradually improving economic indicators in Las Vegas, such as convention attendance, visitor volume, and room rates on the Las Vegas Strip will spur modest improvement in the Las Vegas locals market over the next few years. However, we expect improvement in the locals market to somewhat lag improvement on the Las Vegas Strip. We do not anticipate a return to meaningful growth or to previously generated levels of revenue and EBITDA in the locals market over at least the next few years. Incorporating the proposed refinancing and debt repayment associated with cash receipts from the Graton Tribe, we expect leverage to improve to the low-7x area and EBITDA coverage of interest to remain over 2x at the end of 2012, which we view as in line with the rating. In 2013, our rating currently incorporates a scenario where revenues and EBITDA are slightly higher than 2012. Over the longer term, Station will benefit from its seven-year management agreement to run the Graton Resort and Casino (Graton), which is expected to open in December 2013. This will also help drive margin expansion as this revenue comes will little incremental cost. Station owns and operates 17 casinos in the Las Vegas locals market, including seven it markets under the Station brand and two under the Fiesta brand. The company targets individuals who live and work in Las Vegas with its off-Strip casino properties. Station also manages Gun Lake Casino in Michigan and will manage the Graton Resort and Casino in California. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, Station has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Station's liquidity profile include: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including internally generated cash and availability under its revolving credit facilities) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if projected EBITDA were to decline by 15% At June 30, 2012, Station's sources of liquidity included $89 million of cash on the balance sheet, most of which we believe is required for operations, and approximately $67 million in availability across its Propco, Opco, and GVR revolving credit facilities. On Aug. 23, Station completed an amendment on its Opco revolving credit facility increasing the total size of the facility to $50 million from $25 million. The Opco Credit Agreement was also amended to increase the ability of Station to make investments by $25 million. Pro forma for the proposed refinancing transaction Station's liquidity is enhanced by the increased liquidity provided by the proposed $200 million revolving credit facility at Opco. We expect approximately $75 million in capital expenditures in 2012. Under the maximum capital expenditures covenants contained in its existing credit agreements, Station is allowed to spend about $122.5 million in 2012. We have assumed capital expenditures are closer to this level in future years. Under our performance expectations and incorporating this level of capital spending, we expect Station to continue to generate moderate levels of free operating cash flow which, based on the terms of its credit agreement, will primarily be used to repay debt, leading to gradually improving credit measures over the next few years. Station's Propco, Opco, and GVR credit facilities all contain financial maintenance covenants. The Propco credit agreement includes a maximum total leverage ratio initially set at 11.25x and a minimum interest coverage ratio initially set at 2.0x. The company will measure these covenants beginning in the December 2012 quarter. Opco's credit agreement includes a maximum total leverage ratio initially set at 6.25x and a minimum interest coverage ratio initially set at 3.25x. Opco's covenants will be measured beginning on the earlier of the 18-month anniversary of the closing date (i.e., the December 2012 quarter) or the date on which the aggregate investments by Opco resulting from the designation of restricted subsidiaries as unrestricted subsidiaries exceeds $10 million. GVR's credit agreement includes a maximum total leverage covenant which ranges from 7.25x to 7.75x through 2012 and a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio set at 1.1x through 2012. We expect all three entities will have adequate cushion with respect to these financial maintenance covenants based on our performance assumptions. All covenants are measured on an EBITDAM basis. The proposed Opco credit facility will have a total leverage and interest coverage covenant. While covenant levels have not yet been finalized, we expect Station will have adequate cushion with respect to the covenants when set. Debt maturities are modest over the next several years and consist of amortization payments under the Propco term loan B-1 and term loan B-2, Opco's term loan, and GVR's term loan, which we estimate will total approximately $14 million annually. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Station, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will remain at a level in line with the rating over the intermediate term and that the company will use moderate levels of free cash flow to repay debt over the next several years. We have factored an expectation that EBITDA will grow in the high-single-digit area in 2012 and more modestly in 2013. Under these performance assumptions, we expect our measure of the company's adjusted leverage to improve to the low-7x area and believe interest coverage will remain greater than 2x, both supportive of the rating. A downgrade could occur if operating performance is meaningfully weaker than our current expectations to the extent that EBITDA coverage of interest weakens to below 1.5x, which would likely be the result of destabilization in the Las Vegas locals gaming market as a result of further economic disruption. Our consideration of a higher rating is unlikely until leverage improves closer toward 6x, which we do not anticipate in the near term. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical MethodologyStation RU, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Station Casinos LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings NP Opco LLC Station GVR Acquisition LLC $775 Senior secured facility B+ (prelim) Recovery rating 2 (prelim) Upgraded To From Station Casinos LLC Senior Secured B+ B Recovery Rating 2 3 NP Opco LLC Senior Secured BB- B+ Recovery Rating 1 2 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Station Casinos LLC Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery rating 6 NP Opco LLC Senior Secured BB- Recovery rating 1 Station GVR Acquisition LLC Senior Secured CCC+ Recovery rating 6 Senior Secured BB- Recovery rating 1