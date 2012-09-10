(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Oakland, Calif.-based Clorox Co.'s proposed $600 million notes due 2022. We expect the proposed notes to be issued under the consumer products company's Rule 415 shelf registration statement filed Nov. 14, 2011. We expect the company to use net proceeds from the note issuance for general corporate purposes, including repayment of all or a portion of the company's $350 million notes due October 2012, and retirement of commercial paper borrowings. Total debt outstanding pro forma for the proposed issuance is about $2.7 billion. All of our existing ratings on Clorox, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. The outlook is negative. Standard & Poor's assessment of Clorox's business risk profile as "strong" reflects the company's broad portfolio of household products with good market shares and fairly consistent profitability, partially offset by its lack of international geographic diversity relative to its peers and susceptibility to commodity cost volatility. Clorox's "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects its satisfactory cash flow generation, though its pro forma credit ratios, including about 2.8x leverage and 25% funds from operations (FFO) to total debt, are a bit weak. We could lower the ratings over the next 12-24 months if we believe Clorox might not improve credit ratios to levels which are clearly consistent with the "intermediate" financial risk descriptor category, including about 2.5x leverage and 30% FFO to total debt. (For the complete corporate credit rationale, see Standard & Poor's research analysis on Clorox published July 23, 2012.) RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Clorox Co. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 Rating assigned Clorox Co. Senior unsecured $600 million notes due 2022 BBB+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)