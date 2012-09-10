(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Oakland, Calif.-based Clorox Co.'s
proposed $600 million notes due 2022. We expect the proposed notes to be issued
under the consumer products company's Rule 415 shelf registration statement
filed Nov. 14, 2011.
We expect the company to use net proceeds from the note issuance for general
corporate purposes, including repayment of all or a portion of the company's
$350 million notes due October 2012, and retirement of commercial paper
borrowings. Total debt outstanding pro forma for the proposed issuance is
about $2.7 billion.
All of our existing ratings on Clorox, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit
rating, remain unchanged. The outlook is negative.
Standard & Poor's assessment of Clorox's business risk profile as "strong"
reflects the company's broad portfolio of household products with good market
shares and fairly consistent profitability, partially offset by its lack of
international geographic diversity relative to its peers and susceptibility to
commodity cost volatility. Clorox's "intermediate" financial risk profile
reflects its satisfactory cash flow generation, though its pro forma credit
ratios, including about 2.8x leverage and 25% funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt, are a bit weak. We could lower the ratings over the next 12-24
months if we believe Clorox might not improve credit ratios to levels which
are clearly consistent with the "intermediate" financial risk descriptor
category, including about 2.5x leverage and 30% FFO to total debt. (For the
complete corporate credit rationale, see Standard & Poor's research analysis
on Clorox published July 23, 2012.)
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
RATING LIST
Clorox Co.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Negative/A-2
Rating assigned
Clorox Co.
Senior unsecured
$600 million notes due 2022 BBB+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)