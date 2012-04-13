April 13 - Overview
-- Bluffton, Ind.-based specialty equipment rental provider NESCO LLC has
closed on its senior note offering to refinance a portion of existing debt and
fund a one-time dividend.
-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to NESCO.
-- We are also assigning issue and recovery ratings to the $280 million
second-lien notes, which the company is co-issuing with NESCO Holdings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
continue to operate with credit metrics appropriate for the rating.
Rating Action
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit rating to privately owned Bluffton, Ind.-based NESCO LLC. The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned a 'B-' issue rating (one notch
below the corporate credit rating) to the $280 million senior secured
second-lien notes due 2017. NESCO LLC and NESCO Holdings Corp. are the
co-issuers of the notes. We also assigned this debt a '5' recovery rating,
indicating modest (10%-30%) recovery in a payment default scenario. The
company is using the proceeds to repay its existing bridge financing, pay down
a portion of its balance under its existing asset-based loan (ABL) facility,
and fund a $65 million dividend to its equity sponsor, Platinum Equity, and to
management.
Rationale
The ratings on NESCO LLC reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. NESCO LLC provides specialty
rental equipment for the electric power transmission and distribution (T&D)
industry. Its customers are utilities and utility contractors. We expect the
company's operating performance to benefit in the next 12-18 months as
utilities increasingly outsource T&D maintenance and construction activity and
utility contractors shift toward rentals versus owned equipment.
NESCO's weak business risk profile primarily reflects its narrow scope of
operations as a participant in the niche, competitive, and highly fragmented
T&D specialty equipment rental industry. The company's multiregional
footprint, young fleet age, and good EBITDA margin should continue to somewhat
temper its weaknesses. NESCO operates from 32 locations across the U.S. and
Canada and manages an equipment fleet of more than 2,000 units. We expect that
the company will maintain its dependence on the T&D end market but should
further expand its geographic presence over time. The company has some
customer concentration, in our view.
Rentals account for most of the company's sales, and lower-margin new- and
used-equipment sales account for a small portion. We believe rentals will
comprise a growing majority of the company's revenue going forward. Equipment
rentals likely will continue to become more popular, which we attribute to
contractors relying more on rentals rather than purchasing their own equipment
because of the limited number of projects and uncertainty on future projects.
NESCO had modest revenues in its fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. In our view,
improved volumes combined with increasing rental rates due to the limited
supply of specialty equipment should lead to revenue growth in the high single
digits in the next 12 months. We expect NESCO's cost flexibility and better
volumes to allow the company to maintain its good margins, typical for
equipment rental companies.
The company's financial risk profile is highly leveraged. Pro forma for the
recapitalization, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 5.8x and funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt was about 10%, which is in line with our
expectations for the rating of FFO to debt of about 10%. We believe NESCO's
leverage will likely improve to about 5x over the next 12 months as EBITDA
increases and the company repays a portion of its ABL revolver. Our ratings do
not incorporate the possibility of a significant acquisition or other
meaningful shareholder initiatives.
Liquidity
We believe NESCO has "adequate" liquidity. Our assessment of NESCO's liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We believe the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12
months.
-- We believe net sources will remain positive, even in the event of a
15% decline in EBITDA.
-- We expect that the company would remain in compliance with its
springing covenants for the ABL revolving credit facility even if EBITDA drops
by about 15%.
We expect NESCO to maintain negligible cash balances and to rely mainly on the
availability of its ABL to fund capital expenditures, its primary use of
funds. We estimate capital expenditures, net of asset sales, to be modest. Pro
forma for the refinancing, the company has roughly $90 million available under
its $175 million asset-based loan revolving credit facility. Springing
financial covenants of maximum total leverage and minimum fixed-charge
coverage ratios govern the credit facility. The covenants aren't in effect as
of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect NESCO to maintain sufficient availability
under the revolver such that the covenants remain untested over the next four
to six quarters.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NESCO
LLC, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect the company to operate within credit measures
commensurate for the ratings, specifically FFO to debt of about 10%.
We could lower the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, which could
result from an unexpected decline in T&D spending, or if the company's
equipment purchases reduce availability under the ABL and increase the
likelihood that it could breach a covenant. We could also lower the ratings if
the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, which may include
larger-than-expected acquisitions or distributions to its sponsor, causing FFO
to debt to remain meaningfully less than 10% for an extended period.
Conversely, if NESCO's business remains competitive, with healthy credit
measures (including FFO to debt greater than 15%), liquidity, and financial
policies, we could raise the ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Assigned
NESCO LLC
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
NESCO LLC
NESCO Holdings Corp.
Senior secured
$280 mil. second-lien notes due 2017 B-
Recovery rating 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.