Overview
-- U.S. consumer guide publisher PRIMEDIA has announced that it has
entered into an agreement with eBay Inc. to acquire Rent.com at an
undisclosed price.
-- We are placing on our 'B' rating for the company on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a
downgrade if completion of the proposed transaction results in prospects of an
unsatisfactory return on investment or a meaningful deterioration in credit
metrics.
Rating Action
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' corporate
credit rating for Norcross, Ga.-based PRIMEDIA Inc. on CreditWatch with
negative implications. All related issue-level ratings on the company's debt
were also placed on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery
ratings on the debt issues remain unchanged.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the potential acquisition of
Rent.com by PRIMEDIA could weaken credit metrics if funding the acquisition
involves higher debt balances. PRIMEDIA's financial risk profile could weaken
in light of the company's declining revenues and obstacles to improving
profitability.
PRIMEDIA is subject to significant cyclical and structural pressures in its
home guides and distribution business, ongoing risks from the migration of
real estate advertising to the Internet from print, and its narrow business
base in the highly volatile real estate market. These risks cause us to view
PRIMEDIA's business risk profile as "vulnerable." Over the long term, we
believe the migration of real estate advertising online poses risks in the
form of competition and pricing pressure based on low barriers to entry.
Nevertheless, we expect that property managers, especially managers of larger
properties, will still need to advertise using aggregators such as PRIMEDIA,
which have considerable market reach. We expect weakness in apartment rental
advertising demand to continue over the near term. Based on our base-case
scenario for 2012, we have assumed low-single-digit percentage revenue and
EBITDA declines from 2011 levels.
The company had an adequate margin of compliance of 32% with its net debt
leverage covenant, the company's tightest covenant. We see the risk that the
margin of compliance could tighten in the second half of 2012 if EBITDA
continues to decline or if the transaction increases debt balances, as the
covenant steps down each quarter.
Pro forma for the July 2011 acquisition and recapitalization of Primedia by
TPG Capital, debt to EBITDA (including $79 million in present value of
operating leases and restructuring charges, and excluding a one-time
transaction cost) was 5.0x at Dec. 31, 2011, up from 4.5x at 2010 year-end.
Excluding the effect of the acquisition of Rent.com, we expect 2012 debt to
EBITDA to increase to the mid-5x area in 2012. EBITDA coverage of interest was
3.4x at Dec. 31, 2011--down from 5.4x at year-end 2010. We expect interest
coverage in the high-2x area in 2012 due to higher interest cost from the
refinancing, EBITDA declines, and a potential debt increase.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review the company's capital
structure, liquidity profile, and covenant headroom when final deal terms are
announced, in light of our expectations for operating conditions. At that
time, we could either affirm or lower the rating, depending on the outcome of
our review.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
Primedia
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/--
Senior Secured B/watch Neg B
Recovery Rating* 4 4
*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch;
however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially
changing in the future.
