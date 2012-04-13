Overview -- U.S. consumer guide publisher PRIMEDIA has announced that it has entered into an agreement with eBay Inc. to acquire Rent.com at an undisclosed price. -- We are placing on our 'B' rating for the company on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a downgrade if completion of the proposed transaction results in prospects of an unsatisfactory return on investment or a meaningful deterioration in credit metrics. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' corporate credit rating for Norcross, Ga.-based PRIMEDIA Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. All related issue-level ratings on the company's debt were also placed on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery ratings on the debt issues remain unchanged. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the potential acquisition of Rent.com by PRIMEDIA could weaken credit metrics if funding the acquisition involves higher debt balances. PRIMEDIA's financial risk profile could weaken in light of the company's declining revenues and obstacles to improving profitability. PRIMEDIA is subject to significant cyclical and structural pressures in its home guides and distribution business, ongoing risks from the migration of real estate advertising to the Internet from print, and its narrow business base in the highly volatile real estate market. These risks cause us to view PRIMEDIA's business risk profile as "vulnerable." Over the long term, we believe the migration of real estate advertising online poses risks in the form of competition and pricing pressure based on low barriers to entry. Nevertheless, we expect that property managers, especially managers of larger properties, will still need to advertise using aggregators such as PRIMEDIA, which have considerable market reach. We expect weakness in apartment rental advertising demand to continue over the near term. Based on our base-case scenario for 2012, we have assumed low-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA declines from 2011 levels. The company had an adequate margin of compliance of 32% with its net debt leverage covenant, the company's tightest covenant. We see the risk that the margin of compliance could tighten in the second half of 2012 if EBITDA continues to decline or if the transaction increases debt balances, as the covenant steps down each quarter. Pro forma for the July 2011 acquisition and recapitalization of Primedia by TPG Capital, debt to EBITDA (including $79 million in present value of operating leases and restructuring charges, and excluding a one-time transaction cost) was 5.0x at Dec. 31, 2011, up from 4.5x at 2010 year-end. Excluding the effect of the acquisition of Rent.com, we expect 2012 debt to EBITDA to increase to the mid-5x area in 2012. EBITDA coverage of interest was 3.4x at Dec. 31, 2011--down from 5.4x at year-end 2010. We expect interest coverage in the high-2x area in 2012 due to higher interest cost from the refinancing, EBITDA declines, and a potential debt increase. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review the company's capital structure, liquidity profile, and covenant headroom when final deal terms are announced, in light of our expectations for operating conditions. At that time, we could either affirm or lower the rating, depending on the outcome of our review. Related Criteria And Research -- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From Primedia Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B/watch Neg B Recovery Rating* 4 4 *Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch; however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially changing in the future. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.