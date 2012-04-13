OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our rating on one class from Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX
and removed it from CreditWatch negative.
-- We affirmed our ratings on three classes from the same transaction and
removed two of them from CreditWatch negative.
-- The downgrade primarily reflects the release of our new criteria and
our view that there is insufficient collateral remaining to pay the class B
notes in full.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today lowered its ratings on the class B notes from Zais Investment
Grade Ltd. IX, a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by
tranches from other CDOs, and removed it from CreditWatch with negative
implications. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the A-1, A-2, and X
notes, and removed two of them from CreditWatch negative (see list). Zais
Group LLC manages the transaction.
Today's rating action follows our performance review of the transaction and
reflects our updated criteria for CDOs backed by structured finance assets
(see: "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And
Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). In our view, insufficient collateral
remains to pay the B notes in full. As of the March 2012 trustee report, $280
million in collateral was backing $295 million in class A and B liabilities.
We affirmed our ratings on the A-1, A-2, and X notes to reflect the
availability of credit support at the current rating levels.
The remaining notes in the transaction, classes C and D, are deferrable, and
we lowered their ratings to 'D (sf)' in October 2011 to reflect the ongoing
collateral deterioration of the securities within the asset pool.
We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our
view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to
support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary.
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS
Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A-2 B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg
B CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg
RATING AFFIRMED
Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX
Class Rating
X AAA (sf)
OTHER RATINGS OUTSTANDING
Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX
Class Rating
C D (sf)
D D (sf)