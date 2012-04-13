April 13 - OVERVIEW -- Silverleaf Finance XII LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. -- We assigned our rating to the variable funding note. -- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit enhancement and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its rating to Silverleaf Finance XII LLC's $100 million variable funding note (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The rating reflects our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the form of overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our ratings also reflect our view of Silverleaf Resort Inc.'s servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed, published Aug. 12, 2011. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010. -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, published May 28, 2009. -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2006. -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, published Oct. 8, 2003. -- Eligible Investment Criteria For 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions, published June 25, 2001. RATING ASSIGNED Silverleaf Finance XII LLC Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A BBB (sf) 100.00