April 13 - Overview -- Earnings of U.S.-based defense supplier Kratos have been less than we expected because of order delays and increased competition in certain segments, resulting in only modest improvement in credit metrics since the company made two large acquisitions in 2011. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite near-term defense budget uncertainty, Kratos will be able to maintain a credit profile appropriate for the lower rating. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the unsecured notes one notch to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive average recovery (30%-50%) following a payment default. Rationale Kratos' credit metrics have improved less than we expected following two large debt-financed acquisitions in 2011 because earnings were lower than we had forecast. We had originally expected pro forma debt to EBITDA of about 5x, assuming a full year earnings benefit from both acquisitions. On an annualized basis, debt to EBITDA was well below our expectations at 6.6x for the quarter ended Dec. 25, 2011 (which includes a full quarter of earnings from each acquisition). We believe the company will eventually receive some previously delayed orders in the coming months, but overall demand will be less than we originally anticipated for this year because of shifting industry conditions. We now expect debt to EBITDA of about 5.5x in 2012 and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 10%, both average for the rating. We expect EBITDA interest coverage to increase over the next year to about 2x, which is also in line with the median for the rating, from 1.7x in 2011. We assess Kratos' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our criteria because of its high debt and aggressive acquisitions, which is tempered by good free cash flow generation. Our "weak" business risk profile assessment (as our criteria define this) incorporates Kratos' modest size compared with some competitors and exposure to possible changes in defense spending priorities, partially offset by good program and customer diversity. The late signing of the fiscal 2012 defense budget and increasing competition, mainly in its services business, disrupted orders for Kratos' products and services, and pressure on future U.S. defense budgets may hurt future demand. Revenues and earnings likely will increase significantly in 2012 because of the acquisitions the company made last year, but we expect only modest organic growth given the significant amount of uncertainty that surrounds the U.S. defense budget. In particular, because of the huge federal budget deficit and current political landscape, we believe that the fiscal 2013 defense budget will likely not be signed into law on time, by the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, 2012. This could further disrupt demand as the military likely will be funded via a continuing resolution, which limits spending to prior-year levels, until the budget is signed. In addition, the fiscal 2013 budget proposal does not take into account the possible additional $500 billion of cuts over the next decade (starting Jan. 1, 2013) under the sequestration process. However, we do not believe Congress will implement this full amount of currently required cuts. Kratos provides specialized products, mission-critical engineering, information technology (IT) services, and war fighting solutions to the U.S. military, intelligence, homeland security, and public safety markets. Despite planned budget cuts, we believe Kratos is fairly well positioned to experience slight to modest organic growth in sales over the next two years. The company's defense sales are in high-priority portions of the budget, such as Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR). Kratos derives a large portion of its business from the operations and maintenance (O&M) portion of the defense budget, which is generally more stable than procurement and R&D accounts. However, sequestration, if implemented, will take place across the board, including O&M. Additionally, demand could suffer if the government takes back certain functions that defense contractors currently perform, such as certain IT work. Liquidity We assess Kratos' liquidity as "adequate." We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months and that sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. Kratos had about $70 million of cash as of Dec. 25, 2011. In November 2011, Kratos amended its credit agreement and increased the size of the revolver to $90 million from $65 million. As of Dec. 25, 2011, the revolver had $69 million available (net of letters of credit). We expect the company to generate at least $45 million in free cash flow over the next year. Capital expenditures are modest, at $10 million-$15 million per year, partly because the company is able to use government-furnished equipment or facilities under many of its contracts. Kratos also has $260 million of net operating loss carry-forwards, so cash federal income taxes are likely to be minimal. No material amounts of debt mature until 2017. We expect the company to remain in compliance with covenants for the next 12 months. Recovery analysis For the recovery analysis on the company's $625 million of secured notes, please see our recovery report on Kratos to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The outlook is stable. We believe that contributions from recent acquisitions should enable Kratos to restore credit protection measures to levels more in line with the rating over the next year, including debt to EBITDA of about 5.5x. We are unlikely to raise the ratings given the uncertainty of future defense spending. We could do so if the company were to make acquisitions funded with internal cash or equity or to reduce debt, such that debt to EBITDA fell to less than 4.5x over the next 12 months. Although unlikely given this downgrade, we could lower ratings further if debt to EBITDA were to remain above 7x for an extended period of time, which we believe would most likely be result from a large debt-financed acquisition combined with further significant earnings pressure. Ratings List Downgraded To From Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior secured B B+ Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.