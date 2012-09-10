Overview
-- U.S.-based manufacturer Pentair Inc. plans to merge with Tyco
International Ltd.'s flow control business and has announced its plan to issue
$900 million in senior notes to fund the transaction.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue-level rating to the company's
proposed notes.
-- The ratings on Pentair, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating,
remain on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- If the transaction closes as planned, we would expect to raise the
corporate credit rating by one notch to 'BBB', with a stable outlook.
Rating Action
On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB'
issue-level rating to Golden Valley, Minn.-based Pentair Inc.'s proposed $900
million senior notes. The ratings on Pentair, including the 'BBB-' corporate
credit rating, remain on CreditWatch with positive implications, where we
placed them on March 28, 2012. If the transaction closes as planned, we would
expect to raise the corporate credit rating by one notch to 'BBB', with a
stable outlook. The rating on the proposed notes is the same as the
prospective 'BBB' corporate credit rating. The notes will be the obligations
of Tyco Flow Control International Finance S.A. (not rated) and will be
guaranteed by Tyco Flow Control International Ltd. (not rated), which will be
renamed Pentair Ltd. when the transaction closes.
Rationale
The ratings on Pentair reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that the
company's revenues will increase modestly on an organic basis over the next
year as demand from industrial markets offsets weak municipal spending in
North America. We believe productivity gains and modest price increases could
result in operating margins (before depreciation and amortization) of about
15%, which should support continuing good free cash flow generation of about
$250 million in 2012. The ratings also reflect Pentair's "satisfactory"
business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.
In March, Pentair announced its intention to merge with Tyco International
Ltd.'s flow control business in an all-stock transaction totaling
approximately $10 billion. We believe the combined entity would likely have a
stronger business risk profile than Pentair's on a stand-alone basis. Tyco's
flow control business will likely add diversity, scale, and scope to Pentair's
operations. The combined entity would generate about $7.7 billion of pro forma
2012 revenues in three segments: water and fluid solutions (about 45% of
revenues), flow control (30%), and equipment protection solutions (25%).
Pentair is a diversified industrial manufacturer of water-related products and
custom enclosures.
CreditWatch
The ratings on Pentair remain on CreditWatch with positive implications. If
the transaction closes as planned, we would expect to raise the corporate
credit rating by one notch to 'BBB', with a stable outlook.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Pentair Inc. 'BBB-' Ratings Placed On Watch Positive On The Company's
Plans To Merge With Tyco's Flow Control Operations, March 28, 2012
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria--Rating Each Issue, Oct. 28, 2004
Ratings List
Pentair Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Pos/--
New Rating
Tyco Flow Control International Finance S.A.
Sr Unsecd $900 mil notes BBB