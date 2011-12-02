(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Investec
Bank Limited's (IBL) and its parent Investec (INLJ.J) Limited's (INL) Long-term
and
Short-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and 'F3',
respectively. At the same time, the Outlook on INL's and IBL's ratings was
revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
IBL and INL's ratings reflect a well-established specialist banking and asset
management franchise and acceptable liquidity buffers. The ratings also
consider
weak asset quality and earnings and low levels of core and free capital.
The Outlook on IBL and INL's ratings was revised in light of the weak asset
quality of the bank's development and residential investment property
portfolios, which accounted for 10% of INL's gross loans at FYE11. Fitch
expects
the demand for these properties to remain subdued in light of the difficult
economic environment. This may result in additional impairment charges that
would negatively affect the bank's financial performance.
A significant component of INL's non-performing loans (NPLs) emanate from the
bank's property development loan portfolio. In light of this, management has
limited new exposures to development properties. Although INL's NPLs declined
in
H112, Fitch expects the recovery in the levels of NPLs to be gradual.
Fitch considers INL's Fitch core capital ratio of 10.5% to be low given weak
loan loss reserve coverage and its exposure to development property at FYE11.
In
addition, the agency considers levels of free capital to be low in view of
INL's
investment and trading properties and exposure to unlisted equities
representing
about 72% of equity at FYE11.
INL's retail customer deposits have been steadily increasing following a
conscious drive and the introduction of new products by the bank. Although this
is helping INL's concentrated funding base to become more diversified, INL
remains reliant on short-term, wholesale funding. INL holds higher levels of
liquidity to offset these risks, by targeting cash and near-cash of 20%-30% of
its deposit base.
Investec is a specialist bank and asset manager that provides a range of
financial products and services to a select client base. Investec operates a
dual-listed companies (DLC) structure, with linked companies listed in London
and Johannesburg to improve accessibility to the international capital markets.
Creditors are legally ring-fenced in either INL or Investec Plc. The group
offers all of its core activities in South Africa, while Investec Plc provides
similar services in the UK and select activities in Australia. INL is the
holding company for Investec's operations in southern Africa, and IBL is INL's
primary banking subsidiary in South Africa.
The rating actions are as follows:
Investec Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Investec Bank Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
USD1.5bn debt issuances programme, Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB',
Short-term rating affirmed at F3
