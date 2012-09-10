Sept 10 - On the effective date of Sept. 26, 2012, Fitch Ratings will upgrade the long-term rating to 'A+', Stable Outlook from 'A', Stable Outlook and confirm the short-term rating of 'F1' assigned to the $60,000,000 ($56,810,000 currently outstanding) Illinois Finance Authority variable rate demand revenue refunding bonds, series 2008A (Swedish Covenant Hospital). These rating actions are in connection with: (i) the substitution of the irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) previously provided by Bank of America, N.A. (rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook) with a LOC issued by PNC Bank, N.A. (rated 'A+/F1', Stable Outlook) and (ii) the mandatory tender of the of bonds, which will occur on Sept. 26, 2012. Pursuant to the substitute LOC, the bank is obligated to make payments of principal of and interest on the bonds upon maturity, acceleration and redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The rating will expire upon the earliest of: (a) Sept. 26, 2016, the initial stated expiration date of the substitute LOC, unless such date is extended; (b) conversion to any interest rate mode other than daily, weekly or monthly; (c) any prior termination of the substitute LOC; and (d) defeasance of the bonds. The PNC substitute LOC provides full and sufficient coverage of principal plus an amount equal to 35 days of interest at a maximum rate of 10% based on a year of 365 days and purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the daily, weekly and monthly rate modes. On Sept. 26, 2012, PNC Capital Markets LLC will replace Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith, Incorporated as the remarketing agent for the bonds.