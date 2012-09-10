UPDATE 9-Oil rebounds, finds support after sliding below $47/bbl
* Rising output in U.S., elsewhere offsets OPEC cuts (Recasts; updates prices throughout, adds comment)
Sept 10 Moody's may cut Plains Exploration ratings
* Rising output in U.S., elsewhere offsets OPEC cuts (Recasts; updates prices throughout, adds comment)
VIENNA, June 6 Iran told the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday it would ship 20 tonnes of heavy water abroad to avoid breaching a limit on its stock of that substance under a landmark deal with six world powers, officials said.