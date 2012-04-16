April 16 - OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned our 'BBB' rating to FCT Sucres Rapides Compartiment
2012-02-G's notes.
-- The transaction is a repack transaction backed by an unsecured bank
loan issued to Gas Natural SDG, due in 2015.
April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB'
credit rating to FCT Sucres Rapides' Compartiment 2012-02-G EUR144,734,000
loan-backed compartment notes due in 2015 (the "compartment notes").
This transaction is a repackaging of an unsecured bank loan issued to Gas
Natural SDG S.A., due in 2015 (the "Gas Natural loan"). We currently rate the
bank loan 'BBB'.
Our rating on the compartment notes reflects: (i) the credit risk associated
with the Gas Natural loan, and (ii) Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment
Bank (CACIB; A/Stable/A-1) as the cash collateral provider, as the cash
collateral deposit ensures timely payment of interest on the notes.
Specifically, under our "weak-link" rating methodology (see "Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010), our rating on the notes reflects the lower of the issue credit rating
on the Gas Natural loan and the issuer credit rating on CACIB. If we raise or
lower our rating on either of these counterparties, we may raise or lower our
rating on the notes accordingly.
Our ratings on the notes address timely interest and ultimate principal on the
notes.
The notes are scheduled to reach final maturity in March 2015.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
