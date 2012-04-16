OVERVIEW
-- Discover Card Execution Note Trust's class A(2012-2) note issuance is
an ABS securitization backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card
Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is
collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card
accounts.
-- We assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A(2012-2) notes.
-- The 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit
support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other
factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to Discover Card Execution Note
Trust's $1 billion class A(2012-2) DiscoverSeries notes.
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by
undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC
collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables
generated from designated Discover Card accounts.
The rating reflects:
-- The 24.5% credit support provided by the subordinated class B, C, and
D notes, which we believe is likely sufficient to withstand the simultaneous
stresses we apply to our 5.5%-7.5% base-case loss rate, 16.5%-18.5% base-case
payment rate, 15.0%-17.0% base-case yield, and 1.0%-3.0% purchase rate
assumptions for the class A(2012-2) notes. In addition, we used stressed
excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our
opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the class A(2012-2) notes.
All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria
and assumptions (for more information, see "General Methodology And
