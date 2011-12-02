(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded all classes of Opera Finance [OPRFNU.UL] (Uni-Invest) B.V.'s outstanding tranches as follows: EUR360.0m class A (XS0218487436) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 0% EUR89.8m class B (XS0218489135) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0% EUR94.6m class C (XS0218490653) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0% EUR59.2m class D (XS0218492279) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0% The notice to noteholders on 30 November 2011 stated that the auction process for the acquisition of Uni-Invest Holding B.V. as a going concern had been suspended as a result of the absence of bids that were acceptable to the special servicer. Fitch's rating actions reflect the agency's expectation that a workout will not be completed by the notes' legal maturity on 15 February 2012. While the special servicer continues in its efforts to finalise the workout prior to legal note maturity, Fitch does not believe that sufficient time remains to complete either a court enforcement process or reach agreement for a consensual sale. In the event that the loan has not been repaid by the final legal maturity date of the notes, it is likely that Fitch's ratings of any outstanding notes would be downgraded to 'Dsf'. Fitch's recovery estimates are based on the agency's expectations of the amount of principal cash flows that will be received by the notes' legal final maturity, and therefore, excludes any principal recoveries that may be received thereafter. The agency expects approximately EUR3m of excess rental payments to be allocated to the class A notes on the final payment date. Before the auction process was suspended the asset portfolio had attracted a number of bidders and although any enforcement process is only likely to be concluded after the legal final maturity, Fitch expects that the class A noteholders will receive significant recoveries, net of sales/workout costs, at some point in the future. However, it remains difficult to accurately assess the likely recovery amounts for the various debt holders, given the ability of any prospective purchaser to use the distressed position of the company to negotiate a lower transaction price. Fitch will continue to monitor the transaction's performance. A performance update report will be published on www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Daniel York Director +44 20 3530 1034 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Surveillance Analyst Emmanuel Baah Associate Director +44 20 3530 1025 Committee Chairperson Andrew Currie Managing Director +44 20 3530 1447 Media Relations: Mark Morley, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1526, Email: mark.morley@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria" dated 4 April 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. EOTMARKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [log off] [home page] Î Reuters Limited 2011 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 02/12/2011 12:51:19 WNA5002 WE SCRIPT FITCH DOWNGRADES OPERA FINANCE (UNI-INVEST) B.V.'S NOTES