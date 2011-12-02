(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded all classes of
Opera Finance [OPRFNU.UL] (Uni-Invest) B.V.'s outstanding tranches as follows:
EUR360.0m class A (XS0218487436) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery
Estimate (RE) 0%
EUR89.8m class B (XS0218489135) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%
EUR94.6m class C (XS0218490653) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%
EUR59.2m class D (XS0218492279) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%
The notice to noteholders on 30 November 2011 stated that the auction process
for the acquisition of Uni-Invest Holding B.V. as a going concern had been
suspended as a result of the absence of bids that were acceptable to the
special
servicer. Fitch's rating actions reflect the agency's expectation that a
workout
will not be completed by the notes' legal maturity on 15 February 2012.
While the special servicer continues in its efforts to finalise the workout
prior to legal note maturity, Fitch does not believe that sufficient time
remains to complete either a court enforcement process or reach agreement for a
consensual sale. In the event that the loan has not been repaid by the final
legal maturity date of the notes, it is likely that Fitch's ratings of any
outstanding notes would be downgraded to 'Dsf'.
Fitch's recovery estimates are based on the agency's expectations of the amount
of principal cash flows that will be received by the notes' legal final
maturity, and therefore, excludes any principal recoveries that may be received
thereafter. The agency expects approximately EUR3m of excess rental payments to
be allocated to the class A notes on the final payment date.
Before the auction process was suspended the asset portfolio had attracted a
number of bidders and although any enforcement process is only likely to be
concluded after the legal final maturity, Fitch expects that the class A
noteholders will receive significant recoveries, net of sales/workout costs, at
some point in the future. However, it remains difficult to accurately assess
the
likely recovery amounts for the various debt holders, given the ability of any
prospective purchaser to use the distressed position of the company to
negotiate
a lower transaction price.
Fitch will continue to monitor the transaction's performance. A performance
update report will be published on www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.
