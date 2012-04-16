April 16 - Fitch Ratings says that Global Senior Loan Index Fund I B.V.'s ratings will not be impacted as a result of the recent trust deed amendments. The trust deed was amended to remove uncertainty about the treatment of defaulted assets for the purpose of the overcollateralisation (OC) test and the interest coverage (IC) test. This was clarified in March 2012, when amendments to the transaction documents were executed after noteholders of each class of notes passed extraordinary resolutions approving the amendments. The amendments mean that defaulted assets will be marked at the lower of their market value and rating agencies' recovery estimates for the purpose of calculating OC ratios, instead of being marked at par. Fitch notes the OC tests are unusual in that the OC levels could be elevated by increasing 'CCC' portfolio exposure - whereas in more traditional transactions, rising 'CCC' exposure will reduce OC levels. For the purpose of calculating the OC tests in this transaction, the excess 'CCC' bucket is included at the aggregate of their lowest market value and lowest recovery estimate, as per the transaction documents. In Fitch's view, this treatment is not in line with common market practice. By taking some assets rated 'CCC' and below potentially at above their par value and thereby increasing the OC levels, it could have the reverse of the intended effect of having traditional haircuts for assets with substantial credit risk in the OC tests. Fitch considers the risk of overstating excess 'CCC' assets in the OC calculation remote given current depressed market values and recovery prospects for leveraged loans. As of February 2012 there are no excess 'CCC' assets. Nevertheless, Fitch notes that excess 'CCC' assets have been accounted for at more than par in the OC test in the past. The notes' ratings are as follows: EUR453.1m class A1 (ISIN XS0327321435): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR42.4m class A2 (ISIN XS0327323217): 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR115.0m Funding Notes (ISIN XS0327323647): 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs