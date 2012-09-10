Sept 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

SEPT. 10 - Overview

-- Texas Capital Bancshares has experienced strong growth in Texas, aided by its focused business strategy, though it has a modest market share and formidable competition.

-- Loan performance has been strong, but loan concentrations by type and geography are material.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. and our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on Texas Capital Bank National Association.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that loan performance could improve modestly, profitability will remain healthy, and capital ratios will rise over the next two years, benefiting from a generally improving economy. Rating Action On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI). We also assigned our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on TCBI's primary bank subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank National Association (TCB). The outlook on the long-term ratings on both entities is stable. Rationale TCBI's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb', based on our view of the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, and "adequate" risk position (as our criteria define these terms) relative to other U.S. banks. With nearly $9.2 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2012, TCBI is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, TCB, focuses on providing financial services to businesses with more than $5 million in annual revenue and borrowing needs of approximately $2 million to $15 million. We believe TCBI faces formidable competition from some of the largest U.S. banks. However, we think the bank has demonstrated that it can compete effectively against these larger competitors in part through its focus on serving commercial and corporate borrowers. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a bank operating only in the U.S. is 'bbb+'. Our economic risk score of '3' for the U.S. reflects our view that the U.S. has a highly competitive, resilient, and diverse economy. Our capital and earnings assessment mainly reflects our calculation of TCBI's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio and our expectation that the bank will rapidly grow its operating profits in 2012 and 2013. We project TCBI's RAC ratio before diversification to rise to approximately 9.8% by year-end 2013 under our RAC framework. This projection is toward the high end of the 7%-10% range, which we deem as adequate under our bank criteria. The bank's low nonperforming assets and net charge-offs support its risk position score, though this is largely offset by the bank's loan concentrations by type and geography and operational risks associated with its mortgage warehousing business. Although loan performance has been strong in recent years, a downturn in the local economy or in the energy sector--which we do not anticipate in the near term--could result in meaningfully higher losses in the loan portfolio. Nonperforming assets represented just less than 1.2% of loans and other real estate owned as of June 30, by our calculation. However, despite low loan losses in recent years, we view the very rapid growth in assets (total loans) negatively in our risk position assessment given the potential for elevated losses and credit risks that could be associated with such strong earning asset growth. We view the bank's liquidity as "adequate" and funding as "below average" given its dependence on wholesale funding to support its mortgage warehousing loans and on primarily commercial deposits to support its loans held for investment. We do not view TCBI as systemically important given its modest market share and our view of its low importance to the U.S. economy. As such, the issuer rating on TCBI does not incorporate any uplift from the SACP for potential extraordinary government support. Outlook The stable outlook on TCBI reflects our expectation that loan performance could improve modestly, profitability will remain healthy, and capital ratios will rise over the next two years, benefiting from a generally improving economy, most notably in Texas. We could raise the rating if our assessment of the bank's risk position or capital and earnings improves substantially. More specifically, we could raise the rating if our projected RAC ratio were to rise above 10%. Conversely, we could lower the rating, which we do not view as likely, if asset quality, capital ratios, or liquidity deteriorates meaningfully. More specifically, we could lower the rating if gross nonperforming assets, by our calculation, exceed 3% of customer loans and other real estate owned, or if annualized net charge-offs substantially exceed 1% of average customer loans. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- Bank Holding Company Rating BBB-/Stable/-- SACP bbb Anchor bbb+ Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

