April 16 - The recent announcement by Leucadia National Corp's ( LUK) Chairman, Ian Cumming, that he will not seek to renew his employment contract which expires June 2015 does not impact the current ratings assigned to LUK by Fitch. Mr. Cumming will be 75 years old in July of 2015 and the fact that he will not be renewing his contract at this age is already considered in the current ratings. Fitch expects Mr. Cumming will maintain some level of involvement with LUK subsequent to his employment contract expiring in June of 2015. Fitch believes there is significant key man risk between the two co-founders of LUK, reflecting their influence on the company's investment decisions. However, Fitch's ratings incorporate the expectation that both will depart LUK in the intermediate term, given their respective ages of 71 and 68 years old. Succession planning is significant to Fitch's ratings of LUK, and is increasingly important following the announced change in 2015. LUK's announcement did not specifically mention further succession plans. Fitch will closely monitor succession planning in the coming months and years, and will adjust the ratings accordingly if succession planning appears to be insufficient or materially deviates from the company's existing philosophy regarding financial flexibility and leverage. Leucadia National is an alternative asset manager with roughly $9 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2011. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and