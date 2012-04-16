Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly - Year End 2011April 16 - Fitch Ratings has published its 'Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly' covering the fourth quarter of 2011. The report covers key financial, credit and operating metrics for all Fitch-rated issuers in these sectors. Pipeline, Midstream, and Master Limited Partnerships (MLP) metrics showed stability as debt-to-EBITDA levels at quarter end remained flat to slightly improved compared to year-end 2010. Midstream processors showed strength as robust natural gas liquids (NGL) prices and fundamentals helped boost revenue, cash flow and profitability. While commodity price sensitivity for these names remains a concern, Fitch expects spot natural gas liquids (NGL) margins will remain elevated providing uplift to processor metrics throughout 2012. Fitch continues to expect elevated capital spending budgets for midstream operators in 2012, matched with a disciplined financing strategy to fund projects. While mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are possible, Fitch believes that growth spending will be focused on organic projects, given the need for midstream infrastructure. The full report 'Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly - Year-End 2011' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.