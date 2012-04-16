Overview
-- We are revising our business risk assessment of U.S.-based auto
supplier TRW to "fair" from "weak," reflecting the company's solid competitive
position in the evolving global automotive market and improved profitability.
-- We are revising our 'BB+' rating outlook on TRW to positive from
stable.
-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade within the
next year if uncertainties are resolved regarding the ongoing European
anti-trust investigation, the company's ability to navigate the very weak
eurozone economy seems intact, and TRW's strategy for dealing with the 2014
debt maturities takes shape.
Rating Action
On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Livonia, Mich.-based automotive product producer and supplier TRW
Automotive Inc. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating, along with all related
issue-level ratings on the company's debt, was affirmed.
Rationale
We believe that TRW's solid competitive position in the global auto market,
profitability, continuing free cash generation from operations, modest
leverage, and strong liquidity could support an upgrade to investment grade in
the year ahead if the following uncertainties are resolved. We would need to
have confidence that the antitrust investigation continuing in Europe will not
result in a material negative use of cash or adverse shift in business
prospects for TRW. We would also need to believe that the weak economy in
Europe will not cause TRW's European business to report losses or use cash. We
would also need to believe that TRW will maintain a moderate financial policy
that balances the requirements of shareholders with those of creditors, and
the company's 2014 maturities will need to have been refinanced.
The 'BB+' rating on TRW reflects our assessment of the company's financial
risk as "intermediate" and its business risk profile as "fair." The
intermediate financial risk profile reflects the company's moderate financial
policy, which has led to permanent debt reduction using discretionary cash
flow. TRW's profits and cash flow in 2011 benefited from the continuing
recovery in global auto markets, even though auto sales were mixed in its key
European market, because the company significantly cut costs during the
economic downturn that had reduced its breakeven level of sales in North
America and Europe. In 2012, we estimate that TRW's revenues will rise only
modestly. This is because we expect European production to decline by perhaps
6% this year and for the company's largest North American customers--the
Michigan 3 automakers--to have flat production. The rating also reflects the
company's intentional reduction in financial risk, including debt and pension
reduction in 2011, which we believe will better position it to mitigate future
volatility in the highly cyclical and competitive auto industry.
At the current rating, we believe TRW can sustain adjusted leverage of 2.0x or
less during the next year, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 40% or
better, and at least $200 million in free cash flow per year, even if North
American and European auto demand does not improve substantially. As of Dec.
31, 2011, leverage stood at 1.3x and FFO to total debt was 71%. Free cash flow
from operations totaled $537 million.
We believe the company's low breakeven point in all of its regional markets,
achieved through restructuring beginning in the recession, will allow it to
maintain EBITDA margins of about 10% (by our calculation) and cash generating
capabilities. Still, we expect some costs could rise over time, such as
volatile commodity costs, and we note the company expects its 2012 and 2013
margins to remain under pressure as it spends to complete an ongoing
multi-facility investment in China. However, we expect TRW to retain a focus
on cost control and flexibility, enabling it to generate free cash flow that
we estimate can reach $250 million in 2012, after capital spending and cash
pension and other postemployment benefit funding. Our rating reflects our
belief that the company will not use a material amount of surplus cash for
shareholder dividends or stock repurchases until the European economy has
stabilized--and even then, that it will maintain strong liquidity and
acceptable credit metrics.
TRW manufactures active and passive auto safety products (61% and 22% of 2011
revenues, respectively) and is a major Tier 1 supplier to automakers in the
global light-vehicle market. TRW derives the balance of its revenues from
electronics (5%) and other auto components (12%). In our opinion, the company
has demonstrated its ability to compete in difficult markets as a supplier to
automakers that require global capabilities, scalability, product innovation,
and solid financial health from their Tier 1 suppliers. We do not expect TRW's
business focus or customer exposure to change in any material way in the next
two years, although automaker diversity should increase over time as the
company wins new business with its non-dominant customers.
We view TRW's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting the company's
dependence on the highly competitive auto market, its potentially volatile
demand, and the sector's low profitability relative to that of some other
industrial sectors. Still, we believe the safety segment in which TRW operates
has good long-term growth characteristics because of consumer demand and
regulatory activities. Increasing demand for safety components is especially
true in expanding markets such as China and Brazil, although it is still
highly dependent on automaker production levels. We believe TRW's No. 1 or No.
2 market position reflects the high quality of its products and services, as
well as its technological capabilities and global deliverability.
TRW has customer and geographic diversity that we believe is fairly typical of
a global Tier 1 supplier in the auto sector. TRW derived about 49% of its 2011
revenues from Europe, 32% from North America, 14% from Asia, and 5% from the
rest of the world, including Brazil. The customer base remains somewhat
concentrated; Volkswagen AG is its largest customer, accounting for about 21%
of 2011 consolidated revenues, and combined sales in North America to the
Michigan-based automakers accounted for about 25% of 2011 revenues.
We expect the North American auto market to continue recovering, albeit
slowly, while European sales will decline for the fifth year in a row. We
believe North American light-vehicle sales will increase by 11% in 2012, to
14.1 million units, and rise another 5% in 2013. Still, we expect TRW's main
customers--the Michigan 3--to have flat sales in 2012 versus last year. We
expect production in Europe, a key market for TRW, to decline about 6% in 2012
from the 2011 level because of recessionary conditions.
Liquidity
We consider TRW's liquidity profile to be "strong," as per our criteria. Our
assessment reflects the following expectations and factors:
-- We expect TRW's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit
facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18
months.
-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA
declines more than 15%.
-- In our opinion, TRW could absorb a low-probability, high-impact market
or operating shock, given its good conversion of EBITDA to cash flow.
-- The company has a good covenant cushion for a shortfall against its
plan, in our view; the requirement for leverage is 3.5x and for interest
coverage 2.75x.
Our liquidity profile assessment also reflects our view of various qualitative
factors, including the company's solid relationships with lenders, its access
to the credit markets, and its prudent financial policies.
To maintain strong liquidity, we expect TRW to retain meaningful cash balances
and limit acquisitions to small bolt-on transactions. Still, we expect that
the company will use cash for capital investment for expansion and pension
funding rather than to further reduce debt because its leverage is already
conservative. TRW had balance-sheet cash of $1.24 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.
The company's $1.020 billion ($485 million in U.S. dollars and $535 million
multicurrency) revolving credit facility, due on Nov. 30, 2014, was undrawn as
of the end of last year; availability was reduced to $991 million by $29
million in outstanding letters of credit. The maturity date of the 2014
revolving facility accelerates to Dec. 13, 2013 if TRW has not refinanced its
7% and 6.375% notes (each due in 2014) by that date, or if TRW does not have
liquidity to repay the notes plus $500 million of additional liquidity. We
expect TRW to refinance this facility prior to year-end 2013.
We expect TRW to generate free operating cash flow of at least $250 million in
2012 and $300 million in 2013. The company typically uses working capital when
revenues are rising, and we expect this investment to continue in the next 12
months as automaker production rises globally. TRW may also need working
capital to support Tier 2 suppliers from time to time, although the company
does not appear to have used significant cash for this recently.
In addition, TRW will continue modest spending for restructuring (up to $35
million in 2012) associated with ongoing initiatives to improve operating
efficiency, especially in Europe. We estimate that the company also has cash
pension and other postemployment benefit outlays for 2012 of between $150
million and $200 million, and we estimate 2013 will be in the same range.. In
the 12 months ahead, we expect TRW to increase its capital spending to about
$650 million or higher to support business expansion, particularly in China
and Brazil, and to incrementally raise engineering and development spending.
We believe the company can manage commodity prices, which are likely to remain
volatile, in the year ahead.
Recovery analysis
For the latest recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
TRW, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects our view that the corporate credit rating
on TRW could rise to the investment-grade level within the next year. Factors
that we would consider for an upgrade include:
-- Resolution of the continuing uncertainty about auto production and
sales volumes for the Eurozone and TRW's ability to maintain adequate
profitability in an even weaker scenario than we currently assume.
-- Resolution of the European anti-trust investigation of certain auto
suppliers, including TRW, such that we can estimate with a reasonable degree
of confidence the financial impact on the company and any impact on future
business prospects.
-- The ability of the business, especially in the European region, to
retain its competitive position and margins over the intermediate term.
-- Sustained profitability at or above adjusted EBITDA margins in the
range of 10% to 11%, and free operating cash flow in the range of $250 million
to $300 million or more, allowing it to maintain FFO to total debt of 35% or
better and debt to capital of 45% or lower, including our adjustments.
-- Management's pursuit of what we consider a moderate financial policy
appropriate for an investment-grade rating as it expands its global footprint.
Any use of its large cash balances would need to be consistent with our
expectation for a higher rating. We believe the company's cash resources and
conservative leverage provide sufficient cushion for it to make a modest-size
acquisition in the next two years.
We believe an upgrade is feasible, given our expectation of slow recovery in
U.S. auto sales and continuing increases in global vehicle production, despite
the modest pullback in European production. We also note that TRW's improved
financial performance since the 2008-2009 auto market downturn, its
maintenance of major market positions for its products, and its expanding
global presence support an upgrade.
Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if we begin to believe
that auto markets will not improve (as we assume) or if the global economic
recovery falters, thereby preventing TRW from sustaining the financial
measures that we expect for the current rating. We could also revise the
outlook to stable if we come to the conclusion that cash generation will
suffer from lower vehicle production or a spike in commodity costs. If TRW
makes a transforming acquisition with most of its cash or new debt, or uses a
material amount of cash to fund a dividend payout to shareholders or to
repurchases its common shares, we could also consider an outlook revision,
though we believe this scenario is less likely. Specifically, if the company's
pension- and lease-adjusted FFO to total debt dropped under 30%, its pension-
and lease-adjusted leverage worsened to 2.5x or more, and free cash flow was
limited, we could reassess TRW's financial risk and our rating outlook. At
year-end 2011, FFO to total debt stood at 71% and leverage declined to 1.3x.
The company generated discretionary free cash flow of $537 million in 2011.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
TRW Automotive Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/--
Senior Secured BBB
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured BB+
Recovery Rating 4
Convertible Debt BB-
Recovery Rating 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Nancy C Messer, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7672;
nancy_messer@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Robert Schulz, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7808;
robert_schulz@standardandpoors.com
