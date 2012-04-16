April 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the following
mandatory redeemable preferred shares (MRPS) newly issued by Tortoise Energy
Capital Corporation (NYSE: TYY), a closed-end fund managed by Tortoise
Capital Advisors, LLC (Tortoise):
--$50,000,000 of 3.95% series C MRPS due on May 1, 2018.
Fitch also affirms its ratings on the fund's existing senior unsecured notes as
follows:
--$39,400,000 of 6.07% series D senior unsecured notes due on Dec. 21, 2014 at
'AAA';
--$34,700,000 of 6.02% series F senior unsecured notes due on June 17, 2013 at
'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on asset coverage provided to the senior unsecured notes
and MRPS by the fund' portfolios, structural protections afforded by mandatory
deleveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines, the legal and
regulatory parameters that govern the funds' operations and the capabilities of
Tortoise as investment advisor.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The fund intends to use the net proceeds from this issuance along with
borrowings under its credit facility or other working capital, to redeem all
$50,000,000 of its outstanding 5% series B MRPS and may also use proceeds to
invest in energy infrastructure companies in accordance with its investment
objective and policies or for working capital purposes. Series B MRPS are
currently rated 'AA' by Fitch. The rating will be considered 'Paid In Full' upon
full redemption of these series.
LEVERAGE
As of March 31, 2012, TYY total assets were $862.7 million including leverage
comprising approximately $104.1 million of unsecured senior notes, $50 million
of MRPS and $18.6 million of bank borrowing.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of March 31, 2012, the fund's asset coverage ratio for senior unsecured
notes, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940
Act), was in excess of 300%, which is the minimum asset coverage required by the
1940 Act. Also, at the same time, the funds asset coverage ratio, as calculated
in accordance with the Fitch overcollateralization (OC) test per the 'AAA'
rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria, was in excess of
100%, which is the minimum asset coverage deemed consistent with an 'AAA'
rating.
In addition, the funds' asset coverage ratio for total outstanding MRPS, as
calculated in accordance with the 1940 Act, was in excess of 200%, which is the
minimum asset coverage level required by the 1940 Act with respect to preferred
stock. The fund's asset coverage ratio, as calculated in accordance with the
Fitch OC test per the 'AA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable
criteria was in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage deemed
consistent with an 'AA' rating.
Fitch notes that the fund has issued both rated and unrated senior unsecured
notes. Fitch's OC test is designed to assess availability of the total asset
coverage for all outstanding senior unsecured notes and MRPS, and therefore
Fitch includes both rated and unrated senior unsecured notes and MRPS for the
purposes of its OC test in line with its published rating criteria.
Should the asset coverage tests of either unsecured senior notes or MRPS decline
below their minimum threshold amounts and are not cured in a pre-specified
timeframe, the governing documents require the funds to reduce the leverage in a
sufficient amount to restore compliance with the applicable asset coverage
tests.
FUNDS PROFILE
The fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an
objective of obtaining a high level of total return and an emphasis on current
distributions. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities
of publicly-traded MLPs and their affiliates in the energy infrastructure
sector. These companies gather, transport, process, store, distribute or market
natural gas, natural gas liquids, coal, crude oil, refined petroleum products or
other natural resources, or explore, develop, manage or produce such
commodities.
THE ADVISOR
Tortoise, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tortoise Holdings, LLC, is the fund's
investment adviser, responsible for the fund's overall investment strategy and
its implementation. As of March 31, 2012, the advisor, which was formed in
October 2002, had approximately $7.9 billion in assets under management. Montage
Asset Management, LLC, a wholly-owned entity of Mariner Holdings, LLC owns
approximately 61% of Tortoise Holdings, LLC, with the remaining interest held by
Tortoise's five managing directors and certain other senior Tortoise employees.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The ratings assigned to the senior unsecured notes and MRPS may be sensitive to
material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could
cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web
site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.