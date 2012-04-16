(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 16 - Fitch Ratings believes many U.S. banks will likely follow suit after JPMorgan and Wells Fargo reclassified $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, in second lien mortgages as nonperforming loans. Most of these loans are still performing but stand behind first lien loans that have become delinquent. Both banks cited recent regulatory guidance as cause for labeling the loans as nonperforming. We do not view this as a material shift in the performance of these loans or the reserving methodology. However, increased regulatory scrutiny of second liens may continue to affect the way banks account for potential losses on these portfolios. We recently estimated that home equity loans could result in $55 billion in additional losses for all of its rated banks over the next three years. This scenario, which is reflected in the current ratings, is outlined in a report titled "U.S. Housing and Bank Balance Sheets" dated Feb. 27, 2012 and available on Fitch's Web site at www.fitchratings.com. A significant increase in principal reduction activity on first liens could lead to greater pressure on the carrying values of second lien loans. Recent political pressure on the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has increased the likelihood of a large-scale principal modification program. FHFA has estimated that roughly half of all HAMP-eligible loans have a second lien associated with them. According to a recent U.S. Treasury Department comment, banks holding a second lien loan associated with a first lien where the principal is reduced would be required to reduce their balance under the 2MP program. Roughly half of the $850 billion in outstanding second liens are concentrated at the five largest banks. We would likely revisit our loss estimates on second lien loans if there is a sufficient increase in principal modification activity. Banks are slated to report first quarter earnings over the next few weeks, including Bank of America which has one of the largest second lien portfolios in the U.S. (BAC will post 1Q12 earnings on April 19). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)