Overview
-- Amscan Holdings Inc.'s credit metrics have improved over the past year
following improved profitability, largely thanks to recent acquisitions and
organic sales growth.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Amscan to 'B+' from 'B'.
We are also raising the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured
$675 million term loan due 2017 to 'B+' from 'B' (the recovery rating remains
'3'). We are also raising the issue-level rating on the 8.75% senior
subordinated notes due 2014 to 'B-' from 'CCC+' (the recovery rating remains
'6').
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that the company will
sustain its improved credit protection measures and that operating performance
will remain relatively stable for the next year.
Rating Action
On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Elmsford, N.Y.-based Amscan Holdings Inc. to 'B+' from 'B'.
The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue-level
ratings on Amscan's senior unsecured $675 million term loan due 2017 to 'B+'
from 'B', and its 8.75% senior subordinated notes due 2014 to 'B-' from
'CCC+'. Approximately $1.3 billion of total adjusted debt was outstanding as
of Dec. 31, 2011.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our belief that Amscan's credit measures have improved
and will remain indicative of those for an "aggressive" financial risk
profile. We estimate the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 4.5x as
of Dec. 31, 2011, compared to 5.6x the prior year. We estimate the ratio of
funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt increased to about 18% compared
to about 16% for the same period one year ago. These ratios are within our
range of indicative ratios for an "aggressive" financial risk descriptor,
which includes leverage of between 4x and 5x and FFO to adjusted debt of
between 12% to 20%. We anticipate that credit measures will improve modestly
through fiscal year-end 2012, through acquisition-related synergies and EBITDA
expansion during the next year.
We view Amscan's business risk profile as "weak." Key credit factors
considered in our assessment of Amscan's business profile include its narrow
business focus, participation in the highly competitive and fragmented party
goods industry, and exposure to higher raw material costs. However, the
company benefits from a strong presence in the niche party goods industry and
the somewhat recession-resistant characteristics of its products. We believe
additional store openings and its entry into the Canadian market (through its
Party Packagers acquisition in July 2011) will contribute additional EBITDA
and improve credit metrics over the next 12 months.
Amscan designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, also operating its
mostly company-owned Party City, Halloween City, and Party Packagers retail
businesses in the U.S. and Canada. We believe the decorative party goods
industry is relatively small, mature, and highly competitive, which is
reflected in our view of its weak business risk profile. In addition, the
industry is very fragmented and includes many small independent companies and
some large manufacturers. However, Amscan's product line is one of the
broadest in the industry, which has allowed the company to become a key
supplier to several retailers, including its role as the major supplier to the
party store channel, with over 50% of sales in the U.S. party store channel.
Amscan is also the largest party goods retailer in the U.S., with over 800
stores (excluding temporary stores) across the U.S. The company owns about 70%
of these stores, while financially independent franchisees operate the
remaining 30%, each paying an initial one-time upfront fee and ongoing royalty
fees to Amscan.
We expect Amscan's credit measures to improve over fiscal year 2012 and 2013
as the company continues to expand its products into more stores and new
geographies. Our base case scenario assumptions include:
-- Mid-single-digit revenue growth from full-year contribution from
acquisitions, further penetration in existing markets, and entry into new
markets. We assume no additional acquisition activity.
-- Maintenance of adjusted EBITDA margins in the 15% to 16% range over
the next year.
-- Debt reduction from free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the next 12
months, especially in the fourth quarter (about 25% of the company's annual
sales occur around Halloween). This assumption is primarily based on our
belief that the company will use FOCF to pay down the asset-based-loan (ABL)
credit facility that it used for seasonal working capital build-up.
We estimate the company's FOCF to be about $80 million and $100 million for
2012 and 2013, respectively. We estimate the ratio of FFO to total adjusted
debt will increase slightly over the next 12 months to about 19%, and total
adjusted leverage to decline to the low- to mid-4x area.
Liquidity
In our view, Amscan has "adequate" liquidity, which we assessed using the
following information and assumptions:
-- We estimate sources of cash will exceed uses of cash in excess of 1.2x
over the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- We expect availability (about $204 million at Dec. 31, 2011) under the
company's $350 million ABL credit facility due in 2015 to remain well above
the threshold that would trigger the application of a fixed-charge coverage
covenant under its covenant-light facility. The minimum fixed-charge coverage
covenant is triggered if availability under the credit facility falls to less
than 15% of the lower of the commitment amount or borrowing base.
-- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital to
support higher sales levels and capital spending of about $50 million to $60
million in 2012.
-- No near-term debt maturities until December 2014.
-- We do not expect any additional dividend payments or sizeable
acquisitions over the next 12 months.
Recovery analysis
For the latest complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on Amscan Holdings Inc., to be published following this report on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures will improve
modestly over the next year as Amscan reduces debt from the application of
FOCF and sustains its current operating performance while maintaining adequate
liquidity. We could raise our ratings if the company reduces leverage and
sustains a ratio of debt to EBITDA below 4x, which would result in part from
reducing ABL borrowings. However, we could lower the ratings if operating
performance weakens materially, possibly if lower consumer spending and rising
production costs result in deteriorating credit protection measures, including
leverage rising to over 5x; or possibly as a result of a more aggressive
financial policy. We estimate the company's leverage could exceed 5x if
current debt levels remained constant and EBITDA were to decline more than 10%
from EBITDA for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011.
