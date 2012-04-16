Overview -- Amscan Holdings Inc.'s credit metrics have improved over the past year following improved profitability, largely thanks to recent acquisitions and organic sales growth. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Amscan to 'B+' from 'B'. We are also raising the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured $675 million term loan due 2017 to 'B+' from 'B' (the recovery rating remains '3'). We are also raising the issue-level rating on the 8.75% senior subordinated notes due 2014 to 'B-' from 'CCC+' (the recovery rating remains '6'). -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that the company will sustain its improved credit protection measures and that operating performance will remain relatively stable for the next year. Rating Action On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Elmsford, N.Y.-based Amscan Holdings Inc. to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue-level ratings on Amscan's senior unsecured $675 million term loan due 2017 to 'B+' from 'B', and its 8.75% senior subordinated notes due 2014 to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. Approximately $1.3 billion of total adjusted debt was outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011. Rationale The upgrade reflects our belief that Amscan's credit measures have improved and will remain indicative of those for an "aggressive" financial risk profile. We estimate the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 4.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared to 5.6x the prior year. We estimate the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt increased to about 18% compared to about 16% for the same period one year ago. These ratios are within our range of indicative ratios for an "aggressive" financial risk descriptor, which includes leverage of between 4x and 5x and FFO to adjusted debt of between 12% to 20%. We anticipate that credit measures will improve modestly through fiscal year-end 2012, through acquisition-related synergies and EBITDA expansion during the next year. We view Amscan's business risk profile as "weak." Key credit factors considered in our assessment of Amscan's business profile include its narrow business focus, participation in the highly competitive and fragmented party goods industry, and exposure to higher raw material costs. However, the company benefits from a strong presence in the niche party goods industry and the somewhat recession-resistant characteristics of its products. We believe additional store openings and its entry into the Canadian market (through its Party Packagers acquisition in July 2011) will contribute additional EBITDA and improve credit metrics over the next 12 months. Amscan designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, also operating its mostly company-owned Party City, Halloween City, and Party Packagers retail businesses in the U.S. and Canada. We believe the decorative party goods industry is relatively small, mature, and highly competitive, which is reflected in our view of its weak business risk profile. In addition, the industry is very fragmented and includes many small independent companies and some large manufacturers. However, Amscan's product line is one of the broadest in the industry, which has allowed the company to become a key supplier to several retailers, including its role as the major supplier to the party store channel, with over 50% of sales in the U.S. party store channel. Amscan is also the largest party goods retailer in the U.S., with over 800 stores (excluding temporary stores) across the U.S. The company owns about 70% of these stores, while financially independent franchisees operate the remaining 30%, each paying an initial one-time upfront fee and ongoing royalty fees to Amscan. We expect Amscan's credit measures to improve over fiscal year 2012 and 2013 as the company continues to expand its products into more stores and new geographies. Our base case scenario assumptions include: -- Mid-single-digit revenue growth from full-year contribution from acquisitions, further penetration in existing markets, and entry into new markets. We assume no additional acquisition activity. -- Maintenance of adjusted EBITDA margins in the 15% to 16% range over the next year. -- Debt reduction from free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the next 12 months, especially in the fourth quarter (about 25% of the company's annual sales occur around Halloween). This assumption is primarily based on our belief that the company will use FOCF to pay down the asset-based-loan (ABL) credit facility that it used for seasonal working capital build-up. We estimate the company's FOCF to be about $80 million and $100 million for 2012 and 2013, respectively. We estimate the ratio of FFO to total adjusted debt will increase slightly over the next 12 months to about 19%, and total adjusted leverage to decline to the low- to mid-4x area. Liquidity In our view, Amscan has "adequate" liquidity, which we assessed using the following information and assumptions: -- We estimate sources of cash will exceed uses of cash in excess of 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We expect availability (about $204 million at Dec. 31, 2011) under the company's $350 million ABL credit facility due in 2015 to remain well above the threshold that would trigger the application of a fixed-charge coverage covenant under its covenant-light facility. The minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant is triggered if availability under the credit facility falls to less than 15% of the lower of the commitment amount or borrowing base. -- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital to support higher sales levels and capital spending of about $50 million to $60 million in 2012. -- No near-term debt maturities until December 2014. -- We do not expect any additional dividend payments or sizeable acquisitions over the next 12 months. Recovery analysis For the latest complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Amscan Holdings Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures will improve modestly over the next year as Amscan reduces debt from the application of FOCF and sustains its current operating performance while maintaining adequate liquidity. We could raise our ratings if the company reduces leverage and sustains a ratio of debt to EBITDA below 4x, which would result in part from reducing ABL borrowings. However, we could lower the ratings if operating performance weakens materially, possibly if lower consumer spending and rising production costs result in deteriorating credit protection measures, including leverage rising to over 5x; or possibly as a result of a more aggressive financial policy. We estimate the company's leverage could exceed 5x if current debt levels remained constant and EBITDA were to decline more than 10% from EBITDA for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. 