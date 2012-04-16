April 16 - Citigroup Inc.'s (Citi) first-quarter 2012 (1Q'12)
operating results were better than Fitch's assumptions owing to
better-than-expected trading results combined with higher earnings in other key
segments including global consumer banking and transactional services. The drag
on earnings from Citi Holdings diminished yet remained considerable.
Consequently, pre-tax operating profits as calculated by Fitch increased sharply
to $4.8 billion versus $2.3 billion in 4Q'11. These figures exclude DVA/CVA
adjustments and various other gains/charges, notably net investment gains.
Operating profitability, as measured by the pre-tax operating return on assets
(ROA), reached 1.0%. This performance remained significantly below the results
of higher-rated U.S. peers but the performance gap narrowed.
Results in the securities and banking segment improved sharply from 4Q'11, which
had been affected by difficult market conditions combined with typical seasonal
slowdown. Notably, Citi's performance was even stronger than 1Q'11, a period of
solid returns for the industry. When compared to 1Q'11, Citi's results benefited
primarily from 19% higher fixed income revenues (excluding CVA/DVA) combined
with reduced operating expenses. However, Fitch recognizes that capital market
results are inherently volatile and susceptible to declines when market
conditions become more challenging.
Citi continued to post a broad-based improvement in net charge-off (NCO)
experience and early stage delinquency trends remained positive. Loss reserves
stood at 4.5% of total loans and provided coverage of over 1.8 times (x)
annualized NCOs. In common with peers, Citi recorded an increase in total
non-accruing home equity loans in the U.S., reflecting the reclassification of
home equity loans associated with a delinquent first mortgage. The effect on
Citi was proportionally lower due to its relatively smaller home equity
portfolio.
Citi recorded further progress in reducing non-core assets although non-core
operations continued to generate large losses ($1 billion versus $1.3 billion in
4Q'11). Assets under Citi Holdings were reduced by $16 billion in 1Q'12, thanks
to declines in mortgages and various securities in the special assets pool.
Non-core assets stood at $209 billion (11% of total assets) compared with $650
billion (34% of total) as of year-end 2008.
Citi's Tier I common ratio improved further to 12.4%. This ratio will likely
continue to compare favorably to the average of the four largest U.S. banks (not
all have reported yet). Under Basel III, Citi published its estimated Tier I
common ratio for the first time. This ratio of 7.2% is below those of higher
rated peers, stemming from Citi's proportionally larger capital deductions
including deferred tax assets and equity investments (notably the Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney JV and Akbank among others). Fitch believes Citi will be able to
comfortably meet its 8% Basel III target by year-end 2012.
