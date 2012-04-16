April 16 - Citigroup Inc.'s (Citi) first-quarter 2012 (1Q'12) operating results were better than Fitch's assumptions owing to better-than-expected trading results combined with higher earnings in other key segments including global consumer banking and transactional services. The drag on earnings from Citi Holdings diminished yet remained considerable. Consequently, pre-tax operating profits as calculated by Fitch increased sharply to $4.8 billion versus $2.3 billion in 4Q'11. These figures exclude DVA/CVA adjustments and various other gains/charges, notably net investment gains. Operating profitability, as measured by the pre-tax operating return on assets (ROA), reached 1.0%. This performance remained significantly below the results of higher-rated U.S. peers but the performance gap narrowed. Results in the securities and banking segment improved sharply from 4Q'11, which had been affected by difficult market conditions combined with typical seasonal slowdown. Notably, Citi's performance was even stronger than 1Q'11, a period of solid returns for the industry. When compared to 1Q'11, Citi's results benefited primarily from 19% higher fixed income revenues (excluding CVA/DVA) combined with reduced operating expenses. However, Fitch recognizes that capital market results are inherently volatile and susceptible to declines when market conditions become more challenging. Citi continued to post a broad-based improvement in net charge-off (NCO) experience and early stage delinquency trends remained positive. Loss reserves stood at 4.5% of total loans and provided coverage of over 1.8 times (x) annualized NCOs. In common with peers, Citi recorded an increase in total non-accruing home equity loans in the U.S., reflecting the reclassification of home equity loans associated with a delinquent first mortgage. The effect on Citi was proportionally lower due to its relatively smaller home equity portfolio. Citi recorded further progress in reducing non-core assets although non-core operations continued to generate large losses ($1 billion versus $1.3 billion in 4Q'11). Assets under Citi Holdings were reduced by $16 billion in 1Q'12, thanks to declines in mortgages and various securities in the special assets pool. Non-core assets stood at $209 billion (11% of total assets) compared with $650 billion (34% of total) as of year-end 2008. Citi's Tier I common ratio improved further to 12.4%. This ratio will likely continue to compare favorably to the average of the four largest U.S. banks (not all have reported yet). Under Basel III, Citi published its estimated Tier I common ratio for the first time. This ratio of 7.2% is below those of higher rated peers, stemming from Citi's proportionally larger capital deductions including deferred tax assets and equity investments (notably the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney JV and Akbank among others). Fitch believes Citi will be able to comfortably meet its 8% Basel III target by year-end 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.