(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 11 - The strong credit profile of Nordic and Dutch banks has allowed them to take the lead in exploiting an open window to place lower Tier 2 issues in the last few days, Fitch Ratings says. European subordinated debt issuance has doubled yoy to date, despite a lack of clarity over what capital recognition these instruments will be given under the capital requirement directive (CRD IV). Nordic and Dutch banks have issued the lower Tier 2 debt to build up an extra buffer in light of the expected bail-in regime, as per the proposed European Crisis Management Directive. The buffer is intended to reduce the potential risk of higher losses for senior bondholders and should therefore mitigate to some extent the impact that anticipation of a bail-in regime is having on European bank senior debt spreads. Investor appetite for this type of debt from high quality banks has been strong in the last few days, probably due to low overall bank issuance volume in general since the first quarter of the year. As in Q1, the Nordic and Dutch banks are setting the tone, benefiting from their good credit story (reflected by ratings in the single 'A'-range to 'AA'-range) and indicating a very remote likelihood that these issuers would become subject to future resolution, which could mean losses on subordinated debt. In light of the success of the issues, both in terms of pricing and volume demand, it seems investors do not require further transparency around changes that Basel III and a potentially-statutory resolution regime would bring. We expect other banks to follow while the door is still open, in particular stronger European banks. However, key events in the eurozone, such as tomorrow's expected announcement of a potential banking union plan and the Dutch general election are likely to either remove or extend the opportunity for more fragile banks. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)