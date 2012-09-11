(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 11 - The strong credit profile of Nordic and Dutch banks has allowed
them to take the lead in exploiting an open window to place lower Tier 2 issues
in the last few days, Fitch Ratings says.
European subordinated debt issuance has doubled yoy to date, despite a lack of
clarity over what capital recognition these instruments will be given under the
capital requirement directive (CRD IV).
Nordic and Dutch banks have issued the lower Tier 2 debt to build up an extra
buffer in light of the expected bail-in regime, as per the proposed European
Crisis Management Directive. The buffer is intended to reduce the potential risk
of higher losses for senior bondholders and should therefore mitigate to some
extent the impact that anticipation of a bail-in regime is having on European
bank senior debt spreads.
Investor appetite for this type of debt from high quality banks has been strong
in the last few days, probably due to low overall bank issuance volume in
general since the first quarter of the year. As in Q1, the Nordic and Dutch
banks are setting the tone, benefiting from their good credit story (reflected
by ratings in the single 'A'-range to 'AA'-range) and indicating a very remote
likelihood that these issuers would become subject to future resolution, which
could mean losses on subordinated debt.
In light of the success of the issues, both in terms of pricing and volume
demand, it seems investors do not require further transparency around changes
that Basel III and a potentially-statutory resolution regime would bring.
We expect other banks to follow while the door is still open, in particular
stronger European banks. However, key events in the eurozone, such as tomorrow's
expected announcement of a potential banking union plan and the Dutch general
election are likely to either remove or extend the opportunity for more fragile
banks.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)