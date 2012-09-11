Overview -- U.S.-based railcar and locomotive wheel and axle manufacturer Standard Steel LLC continues to maintain improved credit measures. -- In addition, Nippon Steel will merge with Standard Steel's parent, Sumitomo Metals Industries Ltd., and we expect the deal to close October 2012. -- We are placing the Standard Steel 'B+' corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing after a review of the company's operating prospects and an evaluation of the impact of the upcoming change in ownership structure. Rating Action On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Burnham, Pa.-based Standard Steel LLC, including its 'B+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects Standard Steel's improved operating and financial performance, which, together with its new ownership, may result in a modestly higher rating. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." The company's majority owner, Sumitomo Metals Industries Ltd. (not rated) with an 80% ownership stake, will merge with Nippon Steel Corp. (BBB+/Negative/--). We expect the deal to close in October. Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) will maintain ownership of the remaining 20%. The current rating reflects our view that credit quality will benefit from the company's ownership by much larger entities, but it also incorporates our uncertainty regarding the level of support that the company can expect from its owners. Standard Steel will make up a minimal portion of the combined entities earnings. Standard Steel manufactures wheels and axles for railcar and locomotive manufacturers, Class 1 railroads, and aftermarket maintenance providers. With annual sales of roughly $240 million, the company continues to be a small participant in the railcar-equipment manufacturing industry. We believe the railcar-equipment business will remain cyclical. However, the company's sales to the aftermarket repair and maintenance markets could offset some of the business cyclicality. We estimate that operating results should continue to improve as a result of increasing rail traffic. We project that deliveries of new freight cars will rise gradually this year and in the near future, continuing the significant increase in deliveries in 2011 from the historical lows in 2009 and 2010. We continue to view Standard Steel's financial risk profile as "aggressive." As of June 30, 2012, its funds from operations (FFO) to total debt ratio was roughly 20%, and total debt to EBITDA was about 3x. At the current ratings, we expect FFO to total debt of about 10%. We believe the company will operate in line with our expectations for a higher rating over the business cycle. We have not factored potential acquisitions into the ratings. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing upon completion of our review of Standard Steels' operating and financial prospects and assessment of the implications of the merger between Sumitomo Metals and Nippon Steel. If we believe the company can sustain its operating and financial performance, we could raise the corporate credit rating modestly. An upgrade of more than one notch, though unlikely, could occur upon evidence of strong parental support. We could affirm the rating if we believe future operating prospects would result in credit metrics that will be weaker than current levels and would not support a higher rating. Related Criteria And Research -- General Criteria: Use of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Standard Steel LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos B+ Recovery Rating 3 3 Standard Steel Finance Corp. Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos B+ Recovery Rating 3 3