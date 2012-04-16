(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 16 - Fitch Ratings today released a Special Report that details its examination of U.S. property-casualty companies' financial leverage and debt-servicing capacity. In this report, Fitch analyzes key holding company financial factors of property/casualty insurance organizations, examining changes in financial leverage and debt-servicing capacity for the last several years and in 2011. Fitch also evaluates insurers' liquidity from insurance subsidiary dividend capacity. The report compiles 10-K filing data from all property/casualty insurers in Fitch's debt rating universe. The U.S. property/casualty insurance industry continues to maintain balance sheet strength and reasonable debt-servicing capacity that is within rating expectations, albeit lower than prior years. Sharp earning declines from a greater level of catastrophe-related losses along with competitive market conditions and weaker investment income contributed to the decline. In aggregate, excluding American International Group, Inc. (AIG), financial leverage for Fitch's property/casualty (re)insurer universe increased modestly in 2011, as higher borrowings offset anemic growth in shareholders' equity due to weak earnings. AIG's recapitalization in 2011 represented by far the biggest change in capital mix among insurers in Fitch's universe. As part of continuing efforts to reduce the federal government's interest in AIG debt, levels were significantly reduced and more than $70 billion of preferred stock was converted to common equity. The industry's interest and preferred dividend coverage on an operating basis (excluding AIG) declined significantly to 4.7 times (x) in 2011, from an average of 7.6x from 2008 -- 2010. Catastrophe losses, which were 11% of 2011 earned premium, were the primary driver of the decline in coverage. Persistent weak market conditions, poorer underwriting results, and declining investment income also continued to pressure operating earnings. Statutory dividend capacity available to be paid in 2012 declined from prior year levels but remains strong and provides additional support to debt servicing capabilities. Additionally, a number of companies continue to hold cash at higher than traditional levels at the holding company level. The report 'Property/Casualty Insurers' Financial Leverage and Debt-Servicing Capacity' dated April 16, 2012, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)