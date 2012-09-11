Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on Hernando County School Board, FL's (the district) certificates of participation (COPs): --$134 million outstanding COPs at 'A+'. In addition Fitch affirms the district's implied unlimited tax general obligation (GO) rating at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. SECURITY The COPs are secured by lease payments made by the district to the trustee pursuant to a master lease purchase agreement. Lease payments are payable from legally available funds of the district, subject to annual appropriation. The district is required to appropriate funds for all outstanding leases on an all or none basis. In the event of non-appropriation, all leases will terminate, and the district would, at the trustee's option, have to surrender all lease-purchased projects for the benefit of owners of the COPs which financed or refinanced such projects. KEY RATING DRIVERS LOWER RESERVES TO LIMIT FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern regarding the district's ability to maintain fund balance levels consistent with the rating category. Reserves, which have recently been relied upon to supplement operations, are budgeted to decline to marginal levels in fiscal 2013. BETTER THAN BUDGETED RESULTS PROJECTED: Management projects better than budgeted results for fiscal 2012, consistent with historical practices, although unaudited financial statements were not yet available for review by Fitch. Large positive expenditure variances were a result of both conservative budgeting practices and management's implementation of additional cost saving measures. LOW TO MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt burden is low and should remain so given the district's limited capital needs and the absence of additional issuance plans. BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC PROFILE: The economy remains limited with major industries centered in lower-wage agriculture, limestone mining, and cement production. Unemployment rates are consistently higher than state and national averages. COPS SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATION: The 'A+' COP rating reflects the district's general credit quality, its obligation to make annually appropriated lease payments under a master lease structure, and the essentiality of leased assets. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION NEAR-TERM DETERIORATING FINANCIAL RESULTS: Fitch notes that if audited fiscal 2012 results are notably weaker than anticipated or if the fiscal 2013 results are worse than expected causing a decline in fund balance to marginal levels, a downgrade of the district's ratings may result. INABILITY TO BALANCE BUDGET: Movement towards balanced operations beyond fiscal 2013 will also be important to maintaining the rating. CREDIT PROFILE OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE Fitch's Outlook on the district's ratings remains Negative due to uncertainty regarding the maintenance of reserves consistent with the rating category. In addition, Fitch believes there is the potential for continued operating pressures tied to a slow-growing economy, a declining tax base, and the State of Florida's fiscal pressures (GO bonds rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch). CHALLENGED FINANCES The district has recently undergone fiscal challenges due to a combination of the discontinuation of federal stimulus monies, cuts in state aid, and lower tax collection rates due to economic pressures and its declining tax base. Management has acted accordingly and built up reserve balances in fiscals 2010 and 2011 to help offset the loss of these monies. Management has also made significant budget cuts and successfully negotiated temporary union concessions. PROJECTED RESULTS BETTER THAN EXPECTED FISCAL FOR 2012 The district's fiscal 2012 budget had assumed a $15.9 million reduction in the district's total general fund balance to $4.3 million (2.9% of fiscal 2012 spending). Through conservative budgeting practices, employee concessions, and expenditure savings, management is now projecting a total general fund balance of $16.9 million. Projected assigned and unassigned balances total $14.4 million or 9.8% of expenditures. The district has historically experienced better than budgeted results, but the projections for declines in fund balance to marginal levels, continuing in fiscal 2013, is a credit concern. TAX BASE DECLINES The property tax roll for Hernando County (the county) decreased approximately $612 million or just under 7% last year lowering the tax roll to $8.2 billion. This was the fourth consecutive year the tax roll declined, reflecting the stagnant housing market in the county. Property values had grown steadily by double digit rates since 2004, but the current decline puts the county back to pre-2007 values. Tax collection rates declined to a record low of 92.4% in fiscal 2012, well below the statutorily required 96% budget rate. Management has indicated a bulk of the shortfall is due to a major taxpayer's two-year dispute over its valuation. Reportedly, the dispute has been settled with the county. Management expects the receipt of overdue taxes later this year, but the settled amount has not been reported to Fitch, nor has it been included in the proposed fiscal 2013 budget. Tax collection rates had historically ranged from 96% to 97%. FISCAL 2013 PROPOSED BUDGET The district's most recent $160 million tentative general fund budget is based on a $5.8 million (4.3%) increase in its Florida Education Finance Program allocation, and assumes the use of $10.3 million in reserves and a projected assigned and unassigned fund balance of $5.5 million (or a marginal 3.4% of appropriations). These reserves will offset the $11.4 million or 7.7% year over year increase in total general fund expenditures, mostly a result of increasing employee salaries and benefit costs. To help meet class size mandates the district hired certified teachers as long term substitutes versus full-time instructors with benefits and plans to continue this practice in fiscal 2013. A school board public hearing to approve the budget is scheduled for Sept. 18. Pursuant to state law, if the unrestricted portion of the general fund balance in a school district's approved operating budget is projected to fall below 2% of projected general fund revenues, the state commissioner of education may determine that the district does not have a plan that is reasonably anticipated to avoid a financial emergency as prescribed under state law, and may appoint a financial emergency board to oversee the activities of the school board. Based on the fiscal 2013 budget, the school district's unrestricted fund balance (assigned and unassigned) will equal 3.7% of estimated general fund revenues of $150 million. LOW TO MODERATE DEBT LEVELS Overall debt ratios including county sales tax supported bonds are low to moderate at only $1,221 per capita and 2.5% of net taxable value. No new debt is anticipated in the near term. While the district may use any legally available revenue for COPs debt service, the district has historically allocated revenue for this purpose from its capital outlay millage. The capital outlay millage is authorized by state law up to 1.5 mills. Up to three-fourths of the proceeds of the capital levy is available for lease payments. Effective July 1, 2012, the three-fourths limitation is waived for lease purchase agreements entered into prior to June 30, 2009 (all of the district's lease agreements were entered into prior to this date). Due to recent declines in assessed value, the district now requires a high 1.23 mills to fund COPs assuming a 96% tax collection rate. The remaining $2.1 million in revenues is used to support capital improvement and maintenance needs. The district's contribution to the state's retirement system is a manageable cost pressure and the district does not explicitly subsidize post-employment healthcare. However, the district recognizes an unfunded actuarial accrued liability (UAAL) associated with retirees' participation in the district's healthcare plan at the group rate. The district funds this liability on a pay-as-you-go basis, which was $234,000 or a low 0.1% of spending in fiscal 2011. LIMITED ECONOMY WITH BELOW AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS Located north of Tampa on the central-west coast of Florida, the county is mainly residential. The district, which is coterminous with the county, experienced rapid enrollment growth in the first half of the decade as the county's population increased over 5% annually before tapering off in the past few years. The county serves as a bedroom community due to its proximity and direct access via the Suncoast Parkway to the City of Tampa. The area economy remains fairly narrow with concentrations in agriculture, citrus products, cattle production, limestone mining and cement production. The county's job base has expanded by 4% during the past 12 months ending June 2012 although unemployment rates remain high. The county unemployment rate was 11.1% (June 2012) compared to 13.8% a year prior. Per capita income for 2010 was 83% of the national rate.