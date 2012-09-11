Sept. 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to the new $350 million, 2.375% First and Refunding Mortgage Bonds issued by PECO Energy Co.(PECO). The Rating Outlook is Stable. The bonds mature on Sept. 15, 2022 and rank equally with all existing and future secured debt obligations. Net proceeds will be used to refund $225 million, 4.75% First Mortgage Bonds due Oct. 1, 2012 and for general corporate purposes. Key Rating Drivers Strong Credit Profile: PECO Energy Co.'s (PECO) leverage, interest coverage and cash flow measures are expected to weaken moderately over the next several years, but remain strong relative to the company's peer group of distribution utilities and to Fitch's guidelines for companies with a 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and similar risk profiles. Over the next several years debt/EBITDA is expected to range between 2.75 times (x) and 3.0x, and EBITDA/interest and FFO/debt to approximate 6.5x and 22%, respectively. High Capital Expenditures: Following a two-year decline, capital expenditures are expected to trend upward beginning in 2013 to reflect the deployment of smart meters and rising investments in electric distribution infrastructure. Smart meter investments are forecasted to aggregate $300 million in 2013 and 2014, net of a $200 million grant from the Department of Energy (DOE) and total capex $$1.075 billion. By comparison, expenditures in 2011 and estimated in 2012 were $900 million. Commodity Price Exposure: PECO has no commodity price exposure, which limits cash flow volatility. The company is required to serve as the electricity provider of last resort for customers that do not choose an alternative energy provider and recovers 100% of its electricity procurement costs from rate payers. Alternative Rate Making: Enactment of H.B. 1294 earlier this year is a constructive credit development. The legislation permits recovery of distribution infrastructure investments through an automatic cost recovery mechanism and use of a fully projected forward test year in base rate cases, both of which should reduce regulatory lag. Liquidity: Fitch considers PECO's liquidity to be adequate. In addition to cash from operations, liquidity needs are supported through the issuance of commercial paper, credit facility borrowings, and a corporate money pool. The $600 million unsecured credit facility extends to March 2017. Debt maturities are well laddered, and considered manageable by Fitch with $150 million due in December 2012, $300 million in 2013 and $250 million in 2014 followed by a gap until 2018. What could lead to consideration of a negative rating action: --Lack of regulatory support for capital investments is the primary credit risk or a change in the commodity cost recovery provisions. What could lead to consideration of a positive rating action: --Not likely at the current rating level. Contact: Primary Analyst Robert Hornick Senor Director +1-212-908-0523 One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Shalini Mahajan Director +1-212-908-0351 One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Glen Grabelsky Managing Director +1-212-908-0977 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.