Sept. 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ahli United Bank's
(AUBK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook,
Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AUBK's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the extremely high
probability of support from the Kuwaiti authorities, if needed, given the
government's strong supportive stance towards the domestic banking system. The
state of Kuwait (mainly via the Public Institute for Social Security) holds a
13.3% stake in AUBK, in addition to an 18.5% stake in AUBK's majority
shareholder Ahli United Bank, Bahrain (AUB; 'BBB+'/Stable).
As the bank's IDRs are at their Support Rating Floor, the IDRs, the Support
Rating and Support Rating Floor would be sensitive to a change in Fitch's view
of the Kuwaiti sovereign's ability or propensity to provide support.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING
The Viability Rating (VR) reflects AUBK's rising profitability, asset quality
indicators that typically outperform the sector as well as the benefits of
management and risk control practices ensuing from being part of the AUB group.
The VR also considers exposure to the domestic real estate market and high
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet.
Downside risk to the VR could arise if asset quality were to significantly
deteriorate. Upside potential is limited at present in view of concentration
risks but may be possible if AUBK is able to grow its franchise, while keeping
asset quality under control, and reduce concentrations.
AUBK is a mid-sized Islamic commercial bank that acquired its current name upon
transitioning into Islamic banking (April 2010) in the largest conversion - from
conventional banking - in the region. 2011 was AUBK's first full year of
operating as an Islamic bank.
Operating profit continued to rise in 2011 and H112, supported by stronger net
financing income. Subdued levels of gross financing income - reflecting modest
credit growth - were offset by substantially lower funding costs. Fitch expects
higher year-on-year profits in 2012, benefitting from muted upward pressure on
funding costs.
Non-performing financing (NPFs) fell to 2.2% of gross financing at end-H112 and
were 176%-covered by reserves (225% including collateral). Exposure to the real
estate sector is significant (end-H112: 35% of gross financing) and could
potentially lead to problems. The bulk of real estate is diversified amongst
residential apartment buildings and commercial complexes, which had suffered
less during the financial crisis. There is also significant concentration by
counterparty, exposing the bank to event risk and potential high credit losses.
Nevertheless, most of exposures are secured by revenue-generating collateral,
which mitigates some of the risk.
AUBK is entirely funded by deposits. Customer deposits (including institutional
deposits) accounted for 86% of non-equity funding at end-H112. The bank's
liquidity position is underpinned by (historically stable) deposits, and
supported by interbank placements, short-term transactions with the Central Bank
of Kuwait as well as lines from AUB, among other banks. The financing / customer
deposit ratio declined to 80% at end-H112 (end-2011: 84%) and could fall further
as the bank continues to expand its customer deposit base.
Capital adequacy is acceptable (Fitch Core Capital ratio of 18.9% at end-H112)
in light of asset concentration and comfortably exceeds local minimum
requirements.
Bahrain-based AUB has been AUBK's largest shareholder since 2002. It went on to
gain majority control in August 2005 and currently holds a 74.9% stake in the
bank. AUB has a proven track record in regional banking, with assets totalling
USD29.6bn at end-H112 and presence across eight countries.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
VR affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
