Sept. 11 - Fitch Ratings has placed Realkredit Danmark's capital centre T
mortgage bond rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned D-Caps and
Outlooks, as outlined below, following the publication of the agency's updated
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria:
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS: D-Cap 4 (moderate risk), Stable Outlook;
Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS: D-Cap 4 (moderate risk), Stable Outlook;
KLP Kommunekreditt AS: D-Cap 4 (moderate risk), Stable Outlook;
DNB Boligkreditt: D-Cap 2 (high risk), Stable Outlook;
Danske Bank, cover pool D: D-Cap 3 (moderate high risk), Negative Outlook;
Danske Bank, cover pool I: D-Cap 3 (moderate high risk), Negative Outlook;
Danske Bank, cover pool C: D-Cap 3 (moderate high risk), Negative Outlook;
Realkredit Danmark, capital centre T: D-Cap 2 (high risk), RWN;
Realkredit Danmark, capital centre S: D-Cap 3 (moderate high risk), Stable
Outlook.
The RWN on Realkredit Danmark's capital centre T reflects that the programme's
analysis no longer supports the current rating, following the implementation of
the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. For this programme, the D-Cap of 2
(high risk), caps the maximum achievable rating for the programmes at 'AA+'.
Fitch expects to receive feedback from Realkredit Danmark within one month
regarding any plans to change this programme. If no changes are proposed, Fitch
expects to downgrade the rating. If changes likely to impact the ratings are
proposed, Fitch will review any implementation plans to determine how the RWN
should be resolved. If changes are implemented that address the drivers of a
potential downgrade, the agency will affirm the rating.
The driver of the D-Cap of 2 is the high risk assessment of the liquidity gap
and systemic risk component of the D-Cap. This is due to the liquidity risk
posed by the refinancing of the Adjustable Rate Mortgages (ARM) loans, which
make up 100% of the capital centre T. Realkredit's significant mortgage covered
bonds refinancing needs could prove challenging if it entered into insolvency,
even if the Danish law allows for an administrator to issue refinancing bonds.
The Negative Outlooks on Danske Bank's covered bond programmes issued out of
cover pools D, I and C reflect that the Outlook on the banks' Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) is Negative and a one-notch downgrade of the IDRs would
make the covered bonds vulnerable to downgrade.
The Stable Outlooks assigned to the ratings of all Norwegian programmes and
Realkredit Danmark's capital centre S mortgage bonds are because the relevant
sovereigns and IDRs are on Stable Outlook. Also, Fitch's expectation is that
both the asset performance and overcollateralisation maintenance will remain
stable.
D-Caps determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR to the covered
bond rating on a probability-of-default (PD) basis reflecting Fitch's view of
the likelihood of a programme defaulting in the aftermath of an issuer default.
For cases apart from a D-Cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity), the D-Cap is based on
the highest risk assessment of the following components: asset segregation,
liquidity gap and systemic risk, alternative management (systemic and cover
pool-specific) and privileged derivatives.
Fitch has assigned a very low risk assessment of asset segregation for all
Norwegian covered bonds and Realkredit Danmark's mortgage bonds, because the
agency considers it very unlikely that any claims would reduce the cover pool
available to investors post issuer default. For Danske Bank's three programmes,
the assessment of asset segregation is in the low category to reflect minor
residual claw-back and set-off risks on the assets.
The assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component ranges from
moderate to high, depending on the characteristics of the liquidity protection
mechanism or cover pool assets as detailed below. As both the Danish and
Norwegian sovereigns IDRs are 'AAA'/Stable, the sovereign ratings do not act as
a constraining factor in the liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment for
these programmes.
The systemic alternative management risk assessment is moderate for all
Norwegian programmes. This is due to the significant role of the alternative
manager post insolvency of the issuer as defined in the Norwegian law. Notably,
he is entitled to sell assets, enter into derivative contracts, raise liquidity
in order to make timely payments on the covered bonds as they become due. This
also reflects the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the Norwegian
Financial Supervisory Authority (NFSA) under the Norwegian regulated covered
bonds framework.
For the Danish programmes, the systemic alternative management risk assessment
is low due to the significant roles being performed by the trustee appointed by
the regulator post issuer default. Notably, the trustee may issue new bonds,
raise loans and transfer the entire cover pool to another bank in order to meet
all payment obligations under the covered bonds in a timely manner. This also
reflects the very active oversight taken by the Danish FSA under the Danish
regulated covered bonds framework.
The cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment is low for the
majority of the Norwegian programmes, which have primarily residential mortgage
cover pools, solid IT systems available externally and adequate data delivery.
There is one case of moderate risk for an issuer with mainly internally
developed systems for cover pool management.
The cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment is moderate risk
for the programmes of Realkredit Danmark and Danske Banks' cover pool D
programme, which have only residential mortgage cover pools and solid IT systems
and data delivery. For the remaining Danske Bank programmes (I and C), the risk
assessment is moderate high to reflect increased complexity in managing
internationally diversified pools.
The risk assessment for privileged derivative ranges from low to moderate high,
depending on the materiality of the exposure and whether the derivatives are
provided by external or intra-group counterparties.
The programmes' D-Caps and the risk assessment of the D-Cap components are as
follows:
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS
Mortgage covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: low risk
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment for both liquidity gap
and systemic risk and systemic alternative management. The former is driven by a
three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extension period for the
liquidation of the Norwegian residential mortgages, which is considered
adequate. Although there is a risk that the 12 months extendible maturity on the
bonds can be used by the issuer without triggering an asset sale, which could
effectively reduce the time available to sell assets in a stressed environment,
Fitch deems this possibility very unlikely given the internal liquidity rule of
the issuer. Notably, the issuer keeps liquid assets in the cover pool on an
on-going basis. The systemic alternative management assessment is moderate due
to the significant role of the alternative manager post insolvency of the issuer
as defined in Norwegian law. The PD rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from
'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 4 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the
level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the
minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating. .
Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS
Mortgage covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: low risk
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment for liquidity gap and
systemic risk and systemic alternative management. The former is driven by a
three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extension period for the
liquidation of the Norwegian residential mortgages, which is considered
adequate. Although there is a risk that the 12 months extendible maturity on the
bonds can be used by the issuer without triggering an asset sale, which could
effectively reduce the time available to sell assets in a stressed environment,
Fitch deems this possibility very unlikely given the liquidity rules of the
issuer. Notably, the issuer keeps liquid assets in the cover pool on an on-going
basis. The systemic alternative management assessment is due to the challenges
faced by an alternative manager to make timely payments on the bonds post issuer
or parent's company default. The PD rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from
'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 4 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the
level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the
minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating.
KLP Kommunekreditt AS
Public sector covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: low risk
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment for liquidity gap and
systemic risk and systemic alternative management. Notably, Fitch gives credit
to the liquidity reserve as provided by the programme's documentation which
covers the gross payment obligations (including principal due at scheduled
maturity) of the programme for a rolling period of two months. While this is
less than the three months interest coverage the agency expects under its
criteria, the possibility of payment interruption for a longer period is limited
as the cover pool only has a small number of borrowers that need to be notified
upon issuer default. In addition, the 12 months extendible maturity on the
bonds for the liquidation of public-sector assets was deemed adequate. Notably,
given that the liquidity reserve covers principal payments, it is unlikely that
the full extension period would need to be utilised. The PD rating of the bonds
has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 4 but the covered bond
rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
continues to be above the minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating.
DNB Boligkreditt
Mortgage covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 2 (high risk)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate risk
The driver of the D-Cap is the high assessment for liquidity gap and systemic
risk, which is due to Fitch only giving only limited credit to internal
guidelines intended to protect the programme from short term liquidity shocks
that may arise from interest payments due after an issuer's insolvency.
Danske Bank cover pool D
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA'/Negative
D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: low
Privileged derivatives: moderate risk
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment of the liquidity
gap and systemic risk. This is driven by the fact that the 12 months extendible
maturity on the bonds can be used by the issuer without triggering an asset
sale, which could effectively reduce the time available to sell assets in a
stressed environment. The PD rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+'
driven by a D-Cap of 3 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the level
of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the minimum in
line with the 'AAA' rating.
Danske Bank cover pool I
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA'/Negative
D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high
Systemic alternative management: low
Privileged derivatives: moderate high risk
The joint drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate high assessment for liquidity
gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific alternative management and the
privileged derivatives. The liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment is driven
by the fact that the 12 months extendable maturity can be used by the issuer
without triggering an asset sale. The pool-specific alternative management
assessment reflects the internationally diversified assets and the
internally-developed IT systems, which could create challenges for an
alternative manager. The assessment for the privileged derivatives is driven by
the internal interest rate and currency swaps being in place that are considered
highly material for the programme. The bonds' PD rating has changed to 'AA' from
'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 3 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the
level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the
minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating.
Danske Bank cover pool C
Commercial covered bond rating: 'AAA'/Negative
D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high
Systemic alternative management: low
Privileged derivatives: moderate high risk
The joint drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate high assessment for the
liquidity gap and systemic risk, alternative management (pool) and the
privileged derivatives. Liquidity gap and systemic risk score is driven by the
fact that the 12 months extendable maturity can be used by the issuer without
triggering an asset sale and the limited liquidity of commercial assets. The
pool-specific alternative management assessment reflects the internationally
diversified commercial assets and the internally-developed IT systems, which
would create challenges for an alternative manager. The assessment for the
privileged derivatives is driven by the internal interest rate and currency
swaps being in place that are considered material for the programme. The PD
rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 3 but
the covered bond rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers
in its analysis continues to be above the minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating.
Realkredit Danmark, Centre T
Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/RWN
D-Cap: 2 (high risk)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: low
Privileged derivatives: very low risk
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment of the liquidity gap and
systemic risk. This is due to the liquidity risk posed by the refinancing of the
ARM loans, which make up 100% of this capital centre. Realkredit's significant
mortgage covered bond refinancing needs could prove challenging if it entered
into insolvency, even if the Danish law allows for an administrator to issue
refinancing bonds.
Realkredit Danmark, Centre S
Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: low
Privileged derivatives: very low risk
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment of the liquidity
gap and systemic risk. This is due to the liquidity risk posed by the
refinancing of the ARM loans albeit smaller than for the capital centre T. The
PD rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 3 but
the covered bond rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers
in its analysis continues to be above the minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating.
