Sept. 11 - Fitch Ratings has placed Realkredit Danmark's capital centre T mortgage bond rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned D-Caps and Outlooks, as outlined below, following the publication of the agency's updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria: SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS: D-Cap 4 (moderate risk), Stable Outlook; Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS: D-Cap 4 (moderate risk), Stable Outlook; KLP Kommunekreditt AS: D-Cap 4 (moderate risk), Stable Outlook; DNB Boligkreditt: D-Cap 2 (high risk), Stable Outlook; Danske Bank, cover pool D: D-Cap 3 (moderate high risk), Negative Outlook; Danske Bank, cover pool I: D-Cap 3 (moderate high risk), Negative Outlook; Danske Bank, cover pool C: D-Cap 3 (moderate high risk), Negative Outlook; Realkredit Danmark, capital centre T: D-Cap 2 (high risk), RWN; Realkredit Danmark, capital centre S: D-Cap 3 (moderate high risk), Stable Outlook. The RWN on Realkredit Danmark's capital centre T reflects that the programme's analysis no longer supports the current rating, following the implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. For this programme, the D-Cap of 2 (high risk), caps the maximum achievable rating for the programmes at 'AA+'. Fitch expects to receive feedback from Realkredit Danmark within one month regarding any plans to change this programme. If no changes are proposed, Fitch expects to downgrade the rating. If changes likely to impact the ratings are proposed, Fitch will review any implementation plans to determine how the RWN should be resolved. If changes are implemented that address the drivers of a potential downgrade, the agency will affirm the rating. The driver of the D-Cap of 2 is the high risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component of the D-Cap. This is due to the liquidity risk posed by the refinancing of the Adjustable Rate Mortgages (ARM) loans, which make up 100% of the capital centre T. Realkredit's significant mortgage covered bonds refinancing needs could prove challenging if it entered into insolvency, even if the Danish law allows for an administrator to issue refinancing bonds. The Negative Outlooks on Danske Bank's covered bond programmes issued out of cover pools D, I and C reflect that the Outlook on the banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) is Negative and a one-notch downgrade of the IDRs would make the covered bonds vulnerable to downgrade. The Stable Outlooks assigned to the ratings of all Norwegian programmes and Realkredit Danmark's capital centre S mortgage bonds are because the relevant sovereigns and IDRs are on Stable Outlook. Also, Fitch's expectation is that both the asset performance and overcollateralisation maintenance will remain stable. D-Caps determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR to the covered bond rating on a probability-of-default (PD) basis reflecting Fitch's view of the likelihood of a programme defaulting in the aftermath of an issuer default. For cases apart from a D-Cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity), the D-Cap is based on the highest risk assessment of the following components: asset segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, alternative management (systemic and cover pool-specific) and privileged derivatives. Fitch has assigned a very low risk assessment of asset segregation for all Norwegian covered bonds and Realkredit Danmark's mortgage bonds, because the agency considers it very unlikely that any claims would reduce the cover pool available to investors post issuer default. For Danske Bank's three programmes, the assessment of asset segregation is in the low category to reflect minor residual claw-back and set-off risks on the assets. The assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component ranges from moderate to high, depending on the characteristics of the liquidity protection mechanism or cover pool assets as detailed below. As both the Danish and Norwegian sovereigns IDRs are 'AAA'/Stable, the sovereign ratings do not act as a constraining factor in the liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment for these programmes. The systemic alternative management risk assessment is moderate for all Norwegian programmes. This is due to the significant role of the alternative manager post insolvency of the issuer as defined in the Norwegian law. Notably, he is entitled to sell assets, enter into derivative contracts, raise liquidity in order to make timely payments on the covered bonds as they become due. This also reflects the positive effect of the active oversight taken by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (NFSA) under the Norwegian regulated covered bonds framework. For the Danish programmes, the systemic alternative management risk assessment is low due to the significant roles being performed by the trustee appointed by the regulator post issuer default. Notably, the trustee may issue new bonds, raise loans and transfer the entire cover pool to another bank in order to meet all payment obligations under the covered bonds in a timely manner. This also reflects the very active oversight taken by the Danish FSA under the Danish regulated covered bonds framework. The cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment is low for the majority of the Norwegian programmes, which have primarily residential mortgage cover pools, solid IT systems available externally and adequate data delivery. There is one case of moderate risk for an issuer with mainly internally developed systems for cover pool management. The cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment is moderate risk for the programmes of Realkredit Danmark and Danske Banks' cover pool D programme, which have only residential mortgage cover pools and solid IT systems and data delivery. For the remaining Danske Bank programmes (I and C), the risk assessment is moderate high to reflect increased complexity in managing internationally diversified pools. The risk assessment for privileged derivative ranges from low to moderate high, depending on the materiality of the exposure and whether the derivatives are provided by external or intra-group counterparties. The programmes' D-Caps and the risk assessment of the D-Cap components are as follows: SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS Mortgage covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: low risk The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment for both liquidity gap and systemic risk and systemic alternative management. The former is driven by a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extension period for the liquidation of the Norwegian residential mortgages, which is considered adequate. Although there is a risk that the 12 months extendible maturity on the bonds can be used by the issuer without triggering an asset sale, which could effectively reduce the time available to sell assets in a stressed environment, Fitch deems this possibility very unlikely given the internal liquidity rule of the issuer. Notably, the issuer keeps liquid assets in the cover pool on an on-going basis. The systemic alternative management assessment is moderate due to the significant role of the alternative manager post insolvency of the issuer as defined in Norwegian law. The PD rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 4 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating. . Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS Mortgage covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: low risk The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk and systemic alternative management. The former is driven by a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extension period for the liquidation of the Norwegian residential mortgages, which is considered adequate. Although there is a risk that the 12 months extendible maturity on the bonds can be used by the issuer without triggering an asset sale, which could effectively reduce the time available to sell assets in a stressed environment, Fitch deems this possibility very unlikely given the liquidity rules of the issuer. Notably, the issuer keeps liquid assets in the cover pool on an on-going basis. The systemic alternative management assessment is due to the challenges faced by an alternative manager to make timely payments on the bonds post issuer or parent's company default. The PD rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 4 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating.

KLP Kommunekreditt AS Public sector covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 4 (moderate risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: low risk The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk and systemic alternative management. Notably, Fitch gives credit to the liquidity reserve as provided by the programme's documentation which covers the gross payment obligations (including principal due at scheduled maturity) of the programme for a rolling period of two months. While this is less than the three months interest coverage the agency expects under its criteria, the possibility of payment interruption for a longer period is limited as the cover pool only has a small number of borrowers that need to be notified upon issuer default. In addition, the 12 months extendible maturity on the bonds for the liquidation of public-sector assets was deemed adequate. Notably, given that the liquidity reserve covers principal payments, it is unlikely that the full extension period would need to be utilised. The PD rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 4 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating. DNB Boligkreditt Mortgage covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 2 (high risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: moderate Privileged derivatives: moderate risk The driver of the D-Cap is the high assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk, which is due to Fitch only giving only limited credit to internal guidelines intended to protect the programme from short term liquidity shocks that may arise from interest payments due after an issuer's insolvency. Danske Bank cover pool D Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA'/Negative D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: low Privileged derivatives: moderate risk The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is driven by the fact that the 12 months extendible maturity on the bonds can be used by the issuer without triggering an asset sale, which could effectively reduce the time available to sell assets in a stressed environment. The PD rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 3 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating. Danske Bank cover pool I Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA'/Negative D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high Systemic alternative management: low Privileged derivatives: moderate high risk The joint drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate high assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific alternative management and the privileged derivatives. The liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment is driven by the fact that the 12 months extendable maturity can be used by the issuer without triggering an asset sale. The pool-specific alternative management assessment reflects the internationally diversified assets and the internally-developed IT systems, which could create challenges for an alternative manager. The assessment for the privileged derivatives is driven by the internal interest rate and currency swaps being in place that are considered highly material for the programme. The bonds' PD rating has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 3 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating. Danske Bank cover pool C Commercial covered bond rating: 'AAA'/Negative D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk) Asset segregation: low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high Systemic alternative management: low Privileged derivatives: moderate high risk The joint drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate high assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk, alternative management (pool) and the privileged derivatives. Liquidity gap and systemic risk score is driven by the fact that the 12 months extendable maturity can be used by the issuer without triggering an asset sale and the limited liquidity of commercial assets. The pool-specific alternative management assessment reflects the internationally diversified commercial assets and the internally-developed IT systems, which would create challenges for an alternative manager. The assessment for the privileged derivatives is driven by the internal interest rate and currency swaps being in place that are considered material for the programme. The PD rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 3 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating. Realkredit Danmark, Centre T Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/RWN D-Cap: 2 (high risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: low Privileged derivatives: very low risk The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is due to the liquidity risk posed by the refinancing of the ARM loans, which make up 100% of this capital centre. Realkredit's significant mortgage covered bond refinancing needs could prove challenging if it entered into insolvency, even if the Danish law allows for an administrator to issue refinancing bonds. Realkredit Danmark, Centre S Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk) Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate Systemic alternative management: low Privileged derivatives: very low risk The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is due to the liquidity risk posed by the refinancing of the ARM loans albeit smaller than for the capital centre T. The PD rating of the bonds has changed to 'AA' from 'AA+' driven by a D-Cap of 3 but the covered bond rating has not changed as the level of OC that Fitch considers in its analysis continues to be above the minimum in line with the 'AAA' rating. 