Sept. 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BBB' issue-level ratings to DIRECTV Holdings LLC's and DIRECTV
Financing Co. Inc.'s issue of 750 million British pound
sterling-denominated senior unsecured notes. We expect the notes to carry a
guarantee from the coissuer's parent company, El Segundo, Calif.-based
satellite-TV service provider DIRECTV. We base the ratings on preliminary
documentation and they are subject to review of final documents.
Pro forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA was about 2.4x as of June 30,
2012. Over the long term, we expect the company to use the proceeds from
additional debt financings, its cash balance, and cash flow generation to fund
shareholder-friendly initiatives--likely share repurchases--but to keep them
within the 2.5x leverage parameter.
The 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on parent DIRECTV remain
unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the
research report on DIRECTV, published Aug. 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
DIRECTV
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
New Ratings
DIRECTV Holdings LLC
DIRECTV Financing Co. Inc.
Senior Unsecured
Sterling notes BBB
Primary Credit Analyst: Michael P Altberg, New York (1) 212-438-3950;
michael_altberg@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Richard C Siderman, San Francisco (1) 415-371-5034;
richard_siderman@standardandpoors.com