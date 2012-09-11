Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HCA Inc.'s (HCA) ratings, including the 'B+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is shown below. The ratings apply to $27 billion of debt outstanding at June 30, 2012. HCA's ratings reflect the following main credit factors: --The company's financial flexibility has improved following the extension of the bulk of the 2012-2013 bank debt maturity wall and refinancing of high coupon second lien secured debt at lower rates. --At 4.2x total debt-to-EBITDA as of June 30, 2012, the company has ample headroom in its credit metrics at the 'B+' rating category. --Fitch expects continued robust discretionary free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less capital expenditures and distributions to minority interests) of above $1.4 billion annually for HCA in 2012-2013. --While strong cash generation could support debt pay down, Fitch does not believe that there is compelling financial incentive for the company to apply cash to debt reduction. --HCA's debt agreements do not significantly limit the company's ability to undertake leveraging transactions, and the ratings are constrained by the prospect for debt funding of additional shareholder dividends and share repurchases. A demonstrated commitment to maintaining debt below 4.5x EBITDA over the next 12-18 months could support a positive rating action. SOLID FINANCIAL FLEXIBILTY HCA's liquidity profile is basically solid, although there is some concern surrounding the company's 2012-2013 debt maturities. Over the past 18 months, HCA improved its balance sheet flexibility by extending its 2012-2013 bank debt maturity wall and refinancing its relatively high coupon second lien secured debt at lower rates. There are still some sizeable near-term maturities in the capital structure, however, including $1.5 billion of unsecured notes and approximately $1.7 billion of bank term loan maturities in 2012-2013. Fitch thinks that the company has the financial flexibility necessary to address its near-term maturities, with ample sources of liquidity and solid demonstrated capital market access. At June 30, 2012, HCA's liquidity included $518 million of cash on hand, $3.1 billion of capacity on its bank facility revolving loans and latest 12 month (LTM) FCF (cash from operations less capital expenditures, dividends and distributions) of about 1.5 billion. HCA's LTM EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was solid for the 'B+' rating category at 3.5x and the company had about a 40% EBITDA cushion under its bank facility financial maintenance covenant, which requires debt net of cash maintained below 6.75x EBITDA. CASH GENERATION OUTLOOK Fitch's 2012-2013 operating forecast for HCA projects the company generating $3.8 billion-$4 billion in cash from operations (CFO) and $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion in FCF before dividends. Excluding a first quarter 2012 (1Q'12) $982 million special dividend payment, FCF before dividends would have been nearly $2.5 billion in the LTM period ended June 30, 2012. Versus the $2.5 billion of pre-dividend FCF generated in the LTM, Fitch's more conservative forecast is driven primarily by higher capital expenditures and cash taxes. In 2011, FCF was boosted by a favorable $800 million swing in cash tax payments versus 2010, mostly due to tax refunds related to settlements that are not expected to reoccur. Also, CFO was boosted by $270 million in 2Q'12 as a result of a settlement from the federal government related to historical Medicare payment rates. CFO was higher than normal across the hospital industry in the first half of 2012 as a result of these one-time payments. Fitch forecasts capital expenditures of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion for HCA in 2012, up from $1.67 billion in 2011. A higher level of capital expenditures is anticipated across the for-profit hospital industry in 2012. The anticipated increase in spending is driven by maintenance items deferred to conserve cash during the economic recession, as well as the construction of new and replacement hospitals. AGGRESSIVE CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT COULD CONSTRAIN RATINGS HCA's June 30, 2012 gross debt leverage of 4.2x was reduced from 4.4x at Dec. 31, 2011 due to 6.4% growth in EBITDA; debt levels were constant. At its current level, HCA's debt leverage is basically consistent with its peer companies. While FCF generation could support debt pay down, Fitch does not believe that there is compelling financial incentive for the company to significantly reduce its debt balances, so it expects that any further leverage reduction will come from incremental growth in EBITDA. HCA has funded a cumulative $5.3 billion in special dividend payments to the company's owners since early 2010 and Fitch feels that there is potential for debt leverage to trend higher in the near term as the result of debt funding of additional dividends or share repurchases. A 3Q'11 $1.5 billion share repurchase to buy back Bank of America's ownership interest in the company, and the 1Q'12 $982 million special dividend payment to shareholders are the most recent evidence of the potentially large effects of shareholder friendly cash deployment on the capital structure. HCA's debt agreements provide significant capacity for additional debt and dividend payments. A commitment to maintaining debt below 4.5x EBITDA over the next 12-18 months could support an upgrade of the IDR to 'BB-'. HOSPITAL INDUSTRY OPERATING OUTLOOK Organic top-line trends in the for-profit hospital sector have recently been weak, and Fitch does not see a near-term catalyst for improvement. The most important drivers of the trend are high unemployment and government pricing pressure, exacerbated by the implementation of payment reforms required by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Management's cost-cutting efforts and low inflation in labor and supply costs are supporting the industry's profitability. HCA's organic patient volume trends were stronger than that of the broader for-profit hospital sector in 2011 and the first half of 2012. However, a shift to patients with less profitable government health insurance coverage has recently been a headwind to the company's topline growth and profitability. Fitch's near-term (second half of 2012-2013) operating outlook for HCA incorporates modest positive growth in EBITDA despite a slightly lower level of profitability caused by continued mix shift to less profitable Medicaid and uninsured patient volumes. Fitch expects low-to-mid single digit organic topline growth for HCA in the near term. This is mostly contributed through growth in patient volume since pricing is expected to continue to be strained. Fitch projects a positive benefit to the hospital industry's revenue, EBITDA and FCF from the implementation of the ACA in 2014-2015. The initial benefits to the industry are the result of the health insurance coverage expansion elements of the ACA. An increase in the number of individuals with health insurance will lead to a reduced level of uncompensated care and associated bad debt expense for hospital providers, as well as an increase in the organic volume of patients. The positive boost to financial trends is likely to erode over time as hospital providers experience lower payment rates from both government and commercial insurers in the subsequent years. DEBT ISSUE RATINGS AND RECOVERY ANALYSIS Fitch has taken the following rating actions on HCA: HCA, Inc. --IDR affirmed at 'B+'; --Senior secured credit facilities (cash flow and asset backed) affirmed at 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery); --Senior secured first lien notes affirmed at 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery); --Senior secured second lien notes affirmed at 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery); --Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+/RR4' (45% estimated recovery). HCA Holdings Inc. --IDR at 'B+'; --Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B-/RR6' (0% estimated recovery). The debt issue ratings are based on a distressed recovery scenario which assumes that value for HCA's creditors will be maximized as a going concern (rather than a liquidation scenario). Fitch estimates a post-default EBITDA for HCA of $3.9 billion, which is a 40% haircut from the June 30, 2012 LTM EBITDA level of $6.5 billion. A 40% haircut represents roughly the level of EBITDA decline that would trip the 6.75x net leverage bank facility financial maintenance covenant. Fitch then applies a 7.0x multiple to post-default EBITDA, resulting in a post-default EV of $27.2 billion for HCA. The multiple is based on observation of both recent transactions/takeout and public market multiples in the healthcare industry. Fitch significantly haircuts the transaction/takeout multiple assigned to healthcare providers since transactions in this part of the healthcare industry tend to command multiples of closer to 7.0x versus the 9.74x healthcare sector transaction multiple 10-year low. Fitch applies a waterfall analysis to the post-default EV based on the relative claims of the debt in the capital structure. Administrative claims are assumed to consume $2.7 billion or 10% of post-default EV, which is a standard assumption in Fitch's recovery analysis. Also standard in its analysis, Fitch assumes that HCA would fully draw the $4.5 billion available balance on its bank facility revolvers in a bankruptcy scenario and includes that amount in the claims waterfall. The 'BB+/RR1' rating for HCA's secured debt (which includes the bank credit facilities, the first and second lien notes) reflects Fitch's expectations for 100% recovery under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'B+/RR4' rating on the HCA Inc. unsecured notes rating reflects Fitch's expectations for recovery of 45%. The 'B-/RR6' rating on the HCA Holdings, Inc. unsecured notes reflects expectation of 0% recovery. Based on Fitch's current recovery assumptions, HCA has capacity to issue up to an additional $1.1 billion of secured notes versus the June 30, 2012 level without diminishing recovery prospects for the HCA Inc. unsecured note holders to below the 'RR4' recovery band of 31%-50%. Should the company increase the amount of secured debt in the capital structure by more than that amount, Fitch would likely downgrade the HCA Inc. unsecured notes by one-notch, to 'B/RR5. The ratings on the secured debt and HCA Holdings Inc. unsecured notes would not be affected. HCA has good incremental capacity for additional secured debt issuance under its debt agreements. The only limit on secured debt is a 3.75x first lien leverage ratio test in the bank agreements. First lien debt includes the bank debt and the first lien secured notes. At June 30, 2012, total first lien debt equaled $17.4 billion and 2.7x debt-to-EBITDA. Based on $6.5 billion in LTM EBITDA, Fitch estimates total first lien secured debt capacity of $24.3 billion, implying additional first lien capacity of $6.9 billion. At June 30, 2012, the company had $3.1 billion of capacity under the $4.5 billion in total revolver commitments. Since Fitch assumes that HCA would fully draw its credit revolvers in a distressed scenario, any draws on the revolvers or first lien debt proceeds which are used to reduce the revolver balances will not influence the recovery bands or debt issue ratings. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION An upgrade of the ratings would be supported by total debt maintained below 4.5x EBITDA and interest coverage above 3.0x EBITDA over the next 12-18 months. Upside rating potential could be limited by additional debt funding of dividends and share repurchases. A downgrade of the ratings could result from debt maintained above 5.0x EBITDA and interest coverage below 3.0x EBITDA. This could result from a combination of a stressed operating scenario and aggressive capital deployment.