April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings for Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE: SPF), including the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The rating and Outlook for SPF is influenced by the company's execution of its business model, relatively aggressive land acquisition strategy, geographic and product line diversity and healthy liquidity position. While Fitch expects somewhat better prospects for the housing industry this year, there are still challenges facing the housing market, which are likely to meaningfully moderate the early stages of this recovery. Nevertheless, SPF has the financial flexibility to navigate through the still difficult market conditions and continue to invest in land opportunities to fuel growth in the coming years. SPF is focused on growing its operations by investing in new communities, particularly in land-constrained markets. Following the significant reduction of its land supply during the 2006 -2009 periods, SPF began to increase its land holdings during 2010 and 2011. At Dec. 31, 2011, the company had 26,444 lots controlled, a 12.3% increase over the previous year and an almost 38% growth over year-end 2009 land holdings. Its owned and optioned lot positions increased 13.5% and 16.4% as compared to 2010, respectively, while its joint venture lot position fell 15.3% year-over-year. Based on the latest twelve month closings, SPF controlled 10.5 years of land and owned roughly 7.9 years of land. SPF increased its average community count by 17% to 152 active communities during 2011 as compared to 2010. The company spent roughly $437 million on land ($304 million) and development ($133 million) during 2011 compared to $336 million in 2010. In 2012, management expects roughly $400 - 500 million in total land spend, including an estimated $150 million of land development costs. Fitch is comfortable with this strategy given the company's healthy liquidity position, well-laddered debt maturity schedule and management's demonstrated ability to manage its spending. While land and development spending will remain a priority, Fitch expects that the company will adhere to its strict underwriting guidelines and continue to maintain adequate liquidity. The company ended 2011 with $406.8 million of unrestricted cash and $190.5 million of availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility. Fitch expects the company will be cash flow negative by about $150 million during 2012 and its cash position will decline to around $200 million at year-end 2012 as the company continues to invest in land and development. Additionally, the company has approximately $50 million of debt coming due this year. Fitch expects SPF will maintain liquidity of approximately $400 million from a combination of cash and revolver availability. The company continues to have relatively heavy exposure in the state of California, generating over 50% of its revenues and holding more than 60% of the dollar value of its real estate inventory in this state. SPF also has operations in major metropolitan markets in Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Florida and the Carolinas. The company has a substantial presence and ranks in the top 10 in most of the markets where it operates. SPF constructs homes within a wide range of prices and sizes, with an emphasis on move-up buyers. During 2011, management estimates that 73% of its deliveries were directed to the move-up/luxury market, while 27% were to entry-level buyers. By comparison, 67% of its deliveries during 2010 were to move-up/luxury buyers, while 33% were directed to the entry-level market. The company reported higher year-over-year home deliveries during the second half of 2011, and homebuilding revenues grew 28% compared to the second half of 2010. SPF also reported improvement in net orders in each of the last three quarters of 2011, leading to a 64.5% increase in homes in backlog at year-end 2011 compared with year-end 2010. The significant increase in backlog, combined with the company's strategy to grow subdivision count by approximately 6% this year, should result in moderately higher deliveries in 2012 compared with 2011. Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since the beginning of the year, but still assume a modest rise off a very low bottom. In a slowly growing economy with slightly muted distressed home sales competition, less competitive rental cost alternatives, and new home inventories at historically low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 10%, while new home sales increase approximately 8% and existing home sales grow 4%. Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order activity, debt levels, cash position and especially free cash flow trends and uses. Negative rating actions could occur if the anticipated recovery in housing does not materialize and the company prematurely steps up its land /development spending, leading to consistent and significant negative quarterly cash flow from operations and diminished liquidity position. Positive rating actions could be considered if the recovery in housing is significantly better than Fitch's current outlook and the company continues to maintain a healthy liquidity position. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for SPF with a Stable Outlook: --IDR at 'B-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'B-/RR4'; --Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility at 'B-/RR4'; --Senior subordinated debt at 'CC/RR6'. Fitch has also assigned a 'B-/RR4' rating to the company's $210 million unsecured revolving credit facility. The 'RR4' Recovery Rating (RR) on the company's unsecured debt indicates average recovery prospects for holders of these debt issues. Standard Pacific's exposure to claims made pursuant to performance bonds and joint venture debt and the possibility that part of these contingent liabilities would have a claim against the company's assets were considered in determining the recovery for the unsecured debt holders. The 'RR6' on Standard Pacific's senior subordinated notes indicate poor recovery prospects in a default scenario. Fitch applied a liquidation value analysis for these RRs. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers' (June 12, 2007).