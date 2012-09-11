Sept 11 - Fitch considers Morgan Stanley's purchase of an additional 14% of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MSSB) from Citigroup Inc. (Citi) to be a positive development for Morgan Stanley and a more modest net positive for Citi. The move raises Morgan Stanley's ownership of the joint venture to 65%. For Morgan Stanley, the move to increase ownership of MSSB should improve earnings diversification and stability, particularly if management's operating margin target for the global wealth management (GWM) segment is reached. Fitch's ratings have already reflected an expectation that Morgan Stanley will realize a meaningful improvement in the earning's contribution from the GWM business through MSSB. Morgan Stanley's GWM business is not immune to challenging markets, but has been much more resilient than the company's institutional securities segment. In addition, Morgan Stanley will receive incremental deposits related to MSSB, which helps to further diversify its funding base. For Citi, the transaction will result in a moderately higher accounting charge than we were expecting, but remains a rating neutral event. The transaction remains accretive from a Basel III capital perspective, although the effect is moderately negative under Basel I. Citi's minority interest deduction related to MSSB shrinks after this transaction, helping Basel III capital. We expect Citi's capital base to remain solid as this charge should be offset by core earnings. Cash received of $1.9 billion is modest in the context of Citi's existing pool of cash and other liquid assets. Any loss of MSSB-related deposits is quite small in the context of Citi's total deposit base of more than $900 billion. The agreement to buy the remaining shares has been reworked to remove future uncertainty over the purchase price for the remaining Citi stake. Future purchases will be valued at the same implied 100% valuation of $13.5 billion. This will prevent lengthy negotiation periods and market uncertainty over final pricing.