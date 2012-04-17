April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Carmike
Cinemas Inc.'s announcement that it has completed a small, one-theater
tuck-in acquisition will not affect our 'B' corporate credit rating or stable
rating outlook on the company. The purchase price of the acquisition was not
disclosed, but we believe Carmike has enough cash to finance the transaction
following the company's recent issuance of roughly $50 million of new equity.
The acquisition of the seven-screen theater from Destinta Theatres is the
company's second acquisition in the past seven months. The company plans to
increase its footprint through tuck-in acquisitions and increased capital
spending on new theater construction if it successfully refinances its existing
bank debt.
The refinancing transaction that the company recently proposed eliminates
restrictions on capital spending. We expect 2012 capital expenditures to
increase to approximately 35% to 40% of the company's EBITDA, from 26% in
2011. We could lower our rating on Carmike if the company's sources of
liquidity do not exceed uses by at least 1.2x. We could also lower the rating
if the cushion of compliance with covenants deteriorates because of higher
capital spending, underperforming acquisitions, significant distributions to
shareholders that deplete cash balances, box-office underperformance, or a
combination of these factors.