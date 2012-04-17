April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL; BB-/Watch Neg/--) are not
affected by its announced cash tender offer to purchase any or all of its
outstanding $1.25 billion 6.514% senior unsecured notes due 2012. To fund the
tender offer NGPL intends to complete a financing package that includes a new
secured credit facility and other secured financings and any new equity
contributions. Our analysis will focus on NGPL's ability to execute on its
financing package, its resulting debt leverage as a result of these actions, and
its continued near-term cash flow weakness. Continued weaker credit quality
could result in a rating in the 'B' category, while a notable reduction in the
aforementioned risks could lead to a ratings affirmation. We expect to resolve
the CreditWatch listing on NGPL in roughly one month.