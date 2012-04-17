April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL; BB-/Watch Neg/--) are not affected by its announced cash tender offer to purchase any or all of its outstanding $1.25 billion 6.514% senior unsecured notes due 2012. To fund the tender offer NGPL intends to complete a financing package that includes a new secured credit facility and other secured financings and any new equity contributions. Our analysis will focus on NGPL's ability to execute on its financing package, its resulting debt leverage as a result of these actions, and its continued near-term cash flow weakness. Continued weaker credit quality could result in a rating in the 'B' category, while a notable reduction in the aforementioned risks could lead to a ratings affirmation. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing on NGPL in roughly one month.