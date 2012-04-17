Overview
-- U.S. printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer Viasystems
plans to raise up to $550 million in senior secured notes to finance the
acquisition of PCB manufacturer DDi Corp, redeem existing $220 million senior
secured notes, and pay for related fees and expenses.
-- We are assigning the new senior secured notes a 'BB-' issue-level
rating with a '4' recovery rating.
-- We are also removing the company's existing issue-level rating from
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation of stable
profitability and leverage commensurate with the 'BB-' rating over the next 12
months.
Rating Action
On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-'
issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) to Viasystems
Inc.'s proposed $550 million senior secured notes issuance. Viasystems Inc. is
a wholly owned subsidiary of St. Louis-based printed circuit board (PCB)
manufacturer Viasystems Group Inc. We also assigned a '4' recovery rating to
the notes, indicating an expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
We removed our existing issue-level rating on Viasystems Group's debt from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on April 5, 2012.
This rating action is based on our expectation of higher enterprise value pro
forma for the acquisition of PCB manufacturer DDi Corp.
Separately, on April 5, 2012, we affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on
Viasystems Group since it had debt capacity within the current rating to
complete the proposed acquisition of DDi.
Rationale
The rating on Viasystems reflects our expectations that the company will
maintain leverage commensurate with a "significant" financial risk profile,
despite higher debt levels related to the proposed acquisition of DDi. We
expect that EBITDA will remain near current pro forma levels, which we
estimate at $183 million for the latest 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. We also
expect that currently elevated capital expenditures will decline in 2013,
allowing the company to accumulate cash and or pre-amortize debt. The rating
allows for leverage under 4.0x through a cycle and we expect pro forma
leverage to rise to about 3.2x from 1.7x in December 2011. We believe that
Viasystems preserves some capacity to absorb industry cyclicality, albeit on a
reduced basis.
With pro forma revenues of $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the
combined company will become the second-largest PCB manufacturer in the
fragmented North American PCB market. We believe that DDi will complement
Viasystems' operations by expanding its product and customer base,
particularly within the military/aerospace end markets. The acquisition
requires consent of DDi shareholders and customary regulatory approval, and is
likely to close late in the second quarter or early in third quarter of
calendar year 2012. The total transaction value for the acquisition is $283
million.
Pro forma for the proposed transaction, Viasystems' adjusted leverage will
increase to about 3.2x from 1.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011, due to the increased
debt, partly offset by DDi's EBITDA contribution of $34 million. We do not
include expected savings from the elimination of duplicative expenses or
projected synergies as part of our leverage calculations.
We currently view Viasystems' business risk as profile as "weak," reflecting
its operation in the highly cyclical PCB industry and technology risks
inherent in the contract manufacturing market. PCB demand faces considerable
volatility through the business cycle and, when combined with high fixed
manufacturing costs, the industry can experience wide profitability swings.
Both Viasystems' established position in low-cost manufacturing locations and
its leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customer base across a
number of end markets partially offset those weaknesses.
Liquidity
We view Viasystems' liquidity as "adequate." As of Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma
cash balances of $89 million were supplemented by a $75 million revolving line
of credit and about $45 million in foreign credit facilities, which were
mostly available. We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.2x for the next 12
months and net sources to be positive in the near term, even with a 15% to 20%
decline in EBITDA from pro forma Dec. 31, 2011 last-12-month levels.
Our assessment of Viasystems' liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- Free operating cash flow likely will be modestly negative over the
next 12 months due to temporarily elevated capital expenditures;
-- Pro-forma capital expenditures about $140 million to $160 million over
the next 12 months, reflecting primarily PCB fabrication capacity expansion;
-- No near-term debt maturities and moderate working capital requirements;
-- No additional material acquisitions incorporated into the current
rating; and
-- Adequate borrowing capacity under its revolver, with adequate headroom
under its financial covenants.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Viasystems, to
be published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Viasystems reflects our expectation that leverage
will remain within our significant financial risk profile, despite higher
funded debt and integration costs related to the proposed acquisition of DDi.
The company's weak business profile limits an upgrade in the near term,
although if the company continues to strengthen its market position, we could
revise our business risk profile longer term.
Alternatively, we could lower the rating if competitive pressures or a
weakening of end-market demand significantly reduce profitability or if the
company pursues another sizable debt-financed acquisition which results in
sustained leverage above 4x.
